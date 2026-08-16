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Vande Mataram row grows after Congress HQ video, BJP seeks action against Sonia Gandhi

Sonia Gandhi faces BJP complaints over the Vande Mataram row after a Congress HQ video triggered a political clash. Congress rejects the allegations.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 16, 2026, 11:07 PM IST|Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 11:11 PM IST
Vande Mataram row grows after Congress HQ video, BJP seeks action against Sonia Gandhi
Image Credit: ANI. Congres' 80th Independence Day celebrations at Indira Bhawan on Aug 15.

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Vande Mataram row grows after Congress HQ video, BJP seeks action against Sonia Gandhi
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