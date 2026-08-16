/Vande Mataram row grows after Congress HQ video, BJP seeks action against Sonia Gandhi

A political row over Vande Mataram has intensified after a video from the Congress headquarters in Delhi showed senior leaders speaking during the National Song’s recitation on Independence Day. BJP leaders accused Sonia Gandhi and other Congress leaders of disrespect, while complaints were filed in Delhi, Karnataka and Odisha. Congress rejected the charge, saying the video was being misinterpreted by critics.
The controversy began after visuals from the Congress headquarters during the August 15 programme showed senior Congress leaders speaking among themselves while Vande Mataram was being recited.
BJP leaders alleged that the conduct amounted to disrespect towards the National Song. Union Minister Amit Shah accused Sonia Gandhi of asking the Congress president to stop the song midway.
Shah said, "Look at their (Congress's) shamelessness. The anthem Vande Mataram was being sung at the Congress Party headquarters. During the anthem, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi told the Congress President to stop singing. We all just kept watching on TV."
He added, "Sonia ji, 140 crore people are watching you. This sin you have committed will never be forgiven by the people of this country. How can anyone even dream of leaving the anthem Vande Mataram incomplete? The people of Congress should feel ashamed," he said while addressing a public gathering.
The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha filed complaints against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge in connection with the alleged incident.
The Odisha police were reported to be conducting a preliminary scrutiny of the complaint. The complaints sought legal action over the alleged disturbance during the National Song.
Prashant Kishor said, "In the video we've seen, Vande Mataram was sung in full. Now, who was stopping it in the middle and who wasn't, only the government would know that; they should find out," Kishor said.
Congress rejected the BJP's allegation and said Sonia Gandhi's actions were not aimed at opposing Vande Mataram. The party maintained that she was only trying to ensure that arrangements for the rendition were carried out properly.
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also dismissed the controversy, saying, "There is no controversy. Congress' high command or Jairam Ramesh will tell you about the party's approach," Gehlot said.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also hit back at the BJP. In a post on X, he alleged that an unnamed political leader had insulted Dr B R Ambedkar and was responsible for police action against young protesters.
Ramesh wrote, "Now the same man is demanding an apology from the Congress to divert attention from today's real issues and the massive failures of himself and his master," Ramesh added.
The dispute also moved onto the streets. BJYM workers held a torch rally in Siliguri and a candle march outside the Congress District office in Surat.
In Mumbai, BJP leaders held a protest outside Santacruz Railway Station. BJP North Central Mumbai District President Virendra Mhatre demanded an apology from Sonia Gandhi and said the party would continue to oppose what it described as disrespect towards Vande Mataram.
The political dispute now centres on competing claims over what the Congress video shows and whether the conduct amounted to disrespect towards the National Song.
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