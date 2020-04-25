Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Narendra Modi, seeks economic package for revival of MSMEs

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday (April 25) urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce a financial package for the revival of the MSME sector, saying if ignored, the problem can have a devastating and expansive ripple effect on the country's economy.

In a letter to PM Modi, Sonia made five-point suggestions for the revival of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), which is reeling under the adverse impact of the coronavirus lockdown.

First, announce a Rs 1 lakh crore 'MSME Wage Protection' package, which would help in shoring up these jobs, boosting morale as well as alleviating the predicted economic spiral.

Second, establish and deploy a credit guarantee fund of Rs 1 lakh crore, in order to provide immediate liquidity to the sector.

Third, action taken by RBI must get reflected in actions by commercial banks to ensure adequate, easy and timely credit supply to MSMEs.

Fourth, these measures need to be supported by expansion and extension of the RBI's moratorium on payment of loans for MSME beyond the stipulated period of 3 months. The government should also explore a wave in the reduction of taxes for MSMEs and other sector-specific measures.

Fifth, high collateral security is leading to denial of credit. Same is the case with limits on margin money being extremely high. These factors combine to ensure a lack of access to available credit for MSMEs and must be addressed.

While highlighting the crisis, Sonia said MSME sector is suffering around Rs 30,000 crore loss every day due to the lockdown and efforts should be made to help revive them as they are the backbone of the economy. "If ignored, this issue has the potential of having a devastating and expansive ripple effect on our economy," she said in the letter.

She also added that as the nation continues to fight against COVIDd-19, it essential to highlight an economic concern that needs immediate attention and intervention.