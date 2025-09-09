Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi wrote an article in a mainstream media where she termed 'The Great Nicobar Island Project' a misadventure, trampling on tribal rights and making a mockery of legal and deliberative processes. Through the article, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Gandhi highlighted the alleged injustices inflicted on Nicobar’s people and their delicate ecosystem by this project. Sonia Gandhi's remark got backing from the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, as well. However, the same has sparked a political storm as well.

BJP Slams Congress' Stand

Son of former Defence Minister and senior Congress leader AK Antony, Anil Antony has slammed the Congress party for the remarks. The BJP National Secretary said that naval air station INS Baaz was commissioned at Campbell Bay in Great Nicobar on July 31, 2012, when Sonia Gandhi was the UPA Chairperson. "Over a decade later, on what basis, and on whose behalf, do you, your family, and your party Congress now consider a project of such vital national security importance to have been a misadventure?" asked BJP leader Anil Antony.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Ashok Singhal, Cabinet Minister of Assam, Health & Family Welfare and Irrigation Department, said that the Congress has a history of opposing projects of national importance and if the Congress opposes any project, the nation should rest assured that the project is in the country's interest.

Also Read: 'Defence, Tech, Space' Collaborations Take Centerstage As India-Singapore Elevate Ties

Why the Greater Nicobar Project Matters

Great Nicobar Island is India’s gateway to one of the world’s most important maritime chokepoints—the Strait of Malacca. Located less than 150 miles from Indonesia and only 160 km from the Malacca Strait, the island sits at the western entrance of this narrow passage. The Strait handles nearly 40% of global trade and more than 80% of China’s oil imports, making it the most delicate energy and trade lifeline in Asia.

For India, this proximity provides unmatched leverage for naval power projection, maritime surveillance, and Indo-Pacific security operations. Control and monitoring of this corridor can give New Delhi a decisive edge in times of geopolitical tension.

India’s Rs 72,000-Crore Infrastructure Push

The Greater Nicobar project, with an estimated investment of Rs 72,000 crore, seeks to transform the island into a strategic and economic hub. Key components include:

* A deep-draft container transshipment port at Galathea Bay

* A dual-use greenfield international airport for both civilian and military use

* Power plants and renewable energy systems

* Planned urban townships and logistics hubs

* Tourism and industrial zones to attract investment

This development is expected to reduce India’s dependency on foreign ports like Singapore and Colombo for cargo transshipment. Currently, over 75% of India’s transshipped cargo is handled overseas, costing valuable foreign exchange. The project could position India as a maritime powerhouse and a regional shipping hub.

Also Read: China Preparing To Attack Taiwan? Expands Secret Military Bases With Naval Berths And Attack Helicopters

Boost to Defence and Tri-Service Command

Alongside economic development, India is upgrading its Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC), the country’s only tri-service military command. Recent initiatives include:

* Expansion of INS Baaz (Campbell Bay) and INS Kohassa (Shibpur) to accommodate fighter jets and long-range surveillance aircraft

* New jetties, logistics hubs, and forward operating bases for the Indian Navy

* Increased surveillance over critical sea lanes with P-8I aircraft and UAVs

This ensures that the island serves not just as a trade hub but also as a forward military base, strengthening India’s role in the Indo-Pacific security architecture, particularly within the Quad framework (India, US, Japan, Australia).

The Malacca Dilemma and China’s Anxiety

The “Malacca Dilemma” is a well-known concern in Chinese strategic circles. Almost all of China’s energy imports from the Middle East and Africa pass through this narrow strait. A strong Indian naval presence here could theoretically block or disrupt China’s oil supply during conflict, posing a significant vulnerability to Beijing.

China has invested heavily in alternative routes through its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI)—including Gwadar (Pakistan), Hambantota (Sri Lanka), and Kyaukpyu (Myanmar)—but these still do not fully reduce dependence on the Strait of Malacca.

India’s Bid for Malacca Strait Patrols

India has formally sought inclusion in the Malacca Strait Patrols (MSP)—a joint initiative currently run by Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand. Singapore has publicly acknowledged India’s interest, and discussions are ongoing.

If approved, India would integrate its Andaman deployments and surveillance assets with the MSP’s sea-air patrols and intelligence-sharing mechanisms. This would not only strengthen regional cooperation but also solidify India’s strategic presence right at China’s energy lifeline.

Strategic Payoffs for India

* Maritime Powerhouse: Reduced dependency on foreign ports for transshipment

* Energy Security Role: Ability to influence vital oil and trade routes

* Military Edge: A forward-operating base for the Indian Navy and Air Force

* Regional Partnerships: Closer cooperation with Indonesia, Singapore, and Japan

* Economic Growth: Jobs, FDI inflows, and tourism potential on the island

The Greater Nicobar project is more than just an infrastructure initiative. It is a strategic masterstroke, combining economic development with military deterrence, and positioning India as a pivotal player in the Indo-Pacific balance of power. While environmental and social concerns remain present during any development, the outcry by vested interest groups and NGOs must not stop the projects of national importance. However, the government must pay heed to authentic demands of the locals.