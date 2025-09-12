Greater Nicobar Project Row: Days after Congress MP Sonia Gandhi urged the Narendra Modi government to scrap the Greater Nicobar project, terming it a 'misadventure', Prime Minister Modi and Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav have responded to the charges, saying that the project holds national importance. While Union Minister Yadav said that the decision to develop the project has been taken after due consideration of ecological, social and strategic aspects, PM Modi said that the proejct will transforms the region into a major hub of maritime and air connectivity in the Indian Ocean region.

Environment Minister Refutes Charges

Without naming Sonia Gandhi, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said that the project holds strategic, defence and national importance. "The Great Nicobar Island Project is of strategic, defence, and national importance, designed to transform the island into a major hub for maritime and air connectivity in the Indian Ocean Region. The decision to develop Great Nicobar Island has been taken after due consideration of its ecological, social and strategic aspects. The govt led by PM Narendra Modi remains committed to promoting economy and ecology together," said Yadav.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read: Sonia Gandhi's Greater Nicobar 'Misadventure' And India's Malacca Bid: Why Modi Govt Must Do It

In an opinion in The Hindu, the same publication in which Sonia Gandhi wrote her opinion, Yadav ruled out threat to tribals. "The project does not threaten the island’s tribal groups, does not come in the way of any species, and does not jeopardise the eco-sensitivity of the region....The commitment to environment and wildlife conservation can be seen in the fact that while no construction has started, an amount of Rs 815.55 crore has already been released to various research institutes and departments for initiating wildlife conservation plans," said Yadav.

The minister further wrote that the project will not displace the Nicobarese or the Shompen tribes, and the habitation of these tribes will not be disturbed.

PM Modi Hails Project

Responding to Yadav's X post, Prime Minister Modi said, "Union Minister Bhupender Yadav explains that the Great Nicobar Island Project, which is of strategic, defence and national importance, transforms the region into a major hub of maritime and air connectivity in the Indian Ocean Region. He highlights it as a prime example of economy and ecology complementing each other."