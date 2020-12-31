Sonu Sood sends supplies for elderly women of 20 villages of UP's Mirzapur to battle cold, wins hearts

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has once again won hearts of netizens for his yet another gesture of humanity. This time the actor came to the rescue of elderly women of nearly 20 villages in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur by helping to provide provisions to battle the bitter cold in the region.

A Twitter user named Vikas Dixit tagged Sonu and urged for help. Dixit wrote, "About 80 km from Varanasi, there are 20 villages in Mirzapur and Sonbhadra which is in the middle of Naxal affected areas. Many elderly women have been facing severe cold weather every year with the hope that an angel will come to help them. Now the last hope of these women is you."

Sonu's reply won the hearts of everyone. He said, "Now no one will get cold in all 20 villages. Provisions for winter will reach you soon."

अब सभी 20 गाँव में किसी को ठंड नहीं लगेगी।

उनकी सर्दी का सामान जल्द आप तक पहुँच जाएगा। https://t.co/GxEZ3nglOK — sonu sood (@SonuSood) December 28, 2020

During coroanvirus-induced lockdown when migrant labours were facing difficulties actor Sonu Sood had come to the rescue of hundreds of people. He had provided all possible help, from taking migrant laborers stranded at different places to their respective homes to providing shelter to the homeless in the tough times. His good will gesture has won him praise from all quarters.

Meanwhile, Sonu Sood's new book "I am not the Messiah" has been launched. Sonu has mentioned the events that happened during the lockdown in the book. Apart from this, he has also told about how he helped the migrant laborers during the lockdown.