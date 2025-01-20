Sopore Encounter: Soldier Injured In J&K Encounter Succumbs, Operation Ongoing

Jammu and Kashmir: A soldier who was critically injured during an encounter between terrorists and security forces in the Gujjarpati area of Zaloora in Sopore has succumbed to his injuries, officials said.

The anti-terror operation began in Gujjarpati around 7 PM yesterday. The operation was halted overnight due to darkness but resumed at first light today. Intermittent firing was heard this morning. The injured soldier, who was wounded in the exchange of fire yesterday, was evacuated and shifted to an Army hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

A top police official confirmed the soldier's death, stating, "The injured jawan succumbed to his injuries at the hospital."

On Sunday, joint teams of the Army, CRPF, and police cordoned off the Gujjarpati area, during which a hideout was discovered. "During the search operation, the security forces came under fire from hiding terrorists, leading to an encounter," the official added.

The terrain in the area is hilly and challenging, with mountains featuring natural caves that provide shelter to hiding terrorists. Additionally, the location is strategically significant as it connects to Kupwara district on one side and Ganderbal district on the other, which is causing delays in the search operation.