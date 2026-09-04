/Sopore police attach Islamia Model School buildings, shops under UAPA in Jamaat crackdown

In a significant continuation of the crackdown on assets linked to the proscribed Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu & Kashmir (JeI), Sopore Police has attached two double-storeyed buildings, six shops and two kanals of land at Dooru in Sopore after completing the prescribed legal process under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
The properties were identified during the investigation into FIR No. 42/2025, registered at Police Station Sopore under Sections 10 and 13 of the UA(P) Act.
Sustained investigation, detailed scrutiny of official and revenue records, and verification through the concerned authorities established the linkage of the premises with the banned organisation.
Based on a comprehensive dossier submitted by Sopore Police, the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, through an order dated August 12, 2026, notified the premises of Islamia Model School, Dooru, which has remained closed since 2022. The notified property comprises two buildings, six shops and two kanals of land.
The premises were notified under Section 8(1) of the UA(P) Act, 1967. Subsequently, on the request of Sopore Police, the District Magistrate, Baramulla, issued the necessary orders under Sections 8(3) and 8(4) of the Act.
In pursuance of these orders, Sopore Police, accompanied by the Executive Magistrate, carried out the physical attachment of the notified properties in accordance with law.
Authorities described the latest action as the outcome of a sustained investigation aimed at identifying and proceeding legally against properties and assets linked to proscribed organisations and their associated networks.
Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu & Kashmir has faced multiple bans over the years.
The most significant and ongoing action came on February 28, 2019, days after the Pulwama attack, when the Ministry of Home Affairs declared JeI-J&K an “unlawful association” under Section 3 of the UAPA for five years.
The Centre cited the organisation’s close links with terror outfits, support for extremism and terrorism, and involvement in anti-national and subversive activities intended to cause disaffection.
In February 2024, the Centre extended the ban for another five years. Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that the organisation continued activities against the security, integrity and sovereignty of the nation, while reaffirming the government’s policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and separatism.
Since the 2019 ban, investigating agencies have systematically identified and proceeded against assets linked to JeI.
The State Investigation Agency (SIA) and local police have notified or attached large numbers of properties across various districts. By late 2022, the SIA had identified around 188 properties.
Multiple batches of properties were subsequently notified, including assets worth over ₹100 crore in north Kashmir districts and additional properties valued at more than ₹122 crore in Pulwama, Kulgam, Budgam and Srinagar.
Earlier actions included land, commercial premises and school buildings in Anantnag, Shopian and other areas.
Educational institutions associated with the organisation have also come under scrutiny, with schools run by JeI or its affiliates restricted or closed in several districts.
In 2026, authorities declared certain seminaries unlawful entities under the UAPA over alleged links to the proscribed group and concerns about radicalisation. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also conducted raids at locations linked to terror-funding probes involving JeI and associated trusts, recovering documents, gadgets and cash.
The latest attachment in Sopore forms part of this broader action against assets associated with the banned organisation.
The Islamia Model School premises at Dooru had remained closed since 2022. Their formal notification and subsequent attachment mark another step in efforts to prevent properties linked to proscribed organisations from being used to sustain unlawful activities.
The stated objective remains to dismantle the financial and logistical support structures of proscribed organisations and uphold the rule of law in Jammu and Kashmir.
The Jammu and Kashmir Police reiterated its commitment to taking firm and lawful action against proscribed organisations and separatist ecosystems, while ensuring that such properties are not used for the furtherance of unlawful activities.
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