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Sopore police attach Islamia Model School buildings, shops under UAPA in Jamaat crackdown

The properties were identified during the investigation into FIR No. 42/2025, registered at Police Station Sopore under Sections 10 and 13 of the UA(P) Act.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Sep 04, 2026, 05:51 PM IST|Updated: Sep 04, 2026, 05:51 PM IST
Sopore police attach Islamia Model School buildings, shops under UAPA in Jamaat crackdown
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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