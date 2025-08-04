'Sorry For Doubting': Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Applauds Team India After Thrilling 6-Run Victory Over England

New Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday applauded India’s breathtaking six-run triumph over England in the fifth and final Test at The Oval, celebrating the team’s remarkable fightback to draw the series 2-2. The match, which saw dramatic momentum swings, ended in a nail-biting finish that will be remembered as one of India’s most spirited overseas victories.

Taking to the social media platform X, Tharoor showered praise on the Indian side for their resilience and singled out pace bowler Mohammed Siraj for his match-winning performance. His efforts with the ball turned the tide in India’s favor during a tense final session in London.

“Words fail me… WHAT A WIN! Absolutely exhilarated & ecstatic for #TeamIndia on their series-clinching victory against England!” Tharoor posted. “The grit, determination, and passion on display were simply incredible. This team is special,” he wrote, echoing the joy of millions of Indian cricket fans.

In a moment of humility, Tharoor also acknowledged his earlier doubts about India’s chances going into the final day. “I am sorry that I expressed a spasm of doubt about the outcome yesterday. But Mohammed Siraj never stopped believing! Shabash to our heroes,” he admitted.

India’s win unfolded in dramatic fashion on the final morning at The Oval, with England requiring just 35 more runs and four wickets in hand. However, Siraj turned the match on its head with a blistering spell of fast bowling that left England stunned. Tharoor hailed this comeback as a testament to the unshakable belief and fighting spirit within the Indian camp.

Siraj, who returned outstanding match figures and claimed nine wickets, was named Player of the Match for his exceptional effort. Speaking after the victory, the 31-year-old revealed his unique mental preparation for the day. “I woke up in the morning and checked Google on my phone and took out a 'Believe' emoji wallpaper and told myself that I will do it for the country,” he said, smiling with pride and visible fatigue.

Even in the absence of frontline pacer Jasprit Bumrah, India’s bowling unit stepped up to the challenge. Siraj led from the front, with valuable support from Prasidh Krishna, who kept the pressure on from the other end. The climax came when Siraj bowled a searing yorker to dismiss Gus Atkinson, ending England’s innings with the hosts agonizingly short of their target.

India’s tenacity, strategic acumen, and raw passion combined to deliver one of the most memorable Test victories in recent history. The match not only showcased the depth of Indian cricket but also served as a reminder that belief, when coupled with grit, can produce miracles on the field.