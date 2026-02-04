Advertisement
NewsIndiaSorry, Papa...we cannot leave Korea: Suicide note off 3 sisters in UPs Ghaziabad
GHAZIABAD NEWS

'Sorry, Papa...we cannot leave Korea': Suicide note off 3 sisters in UP's Ghaziabad

Three minor sisters, aged 16, 14 and 12, allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the ninth floor of a residential building in Ghaziabad

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 04, 2026, 01:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'Sorry, Papa...we cannot leave Korea': Suicide note off 3 sisters in UP's Ghaziabad Representative Image: Freepik

In a devastating incident, three minor sisters allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the ninth floor of a residential building in Ghaziabad, police said. A suicide note recovered from the spot reportedly stated that the girls felt they could not live without online Korean games.

According to IANS reports, all three sisters, aged 16, 14 and 12,  jumped together from the ninth floor. The exact reason behind the suicide is not yet known, and the police are investigating the matter.

Their father, Chetan Kumar, told IANS that he was devastated after seeing a note left by his daughters. The note, he said, had a message for him which read as "Sorry, Papa...we cannot leave Korea. Korea is our life, and you can't make us leave it. That's why we are committing suicide." 

Kumar further added that he did not know what games his daughters were playing.

"Whatever happened is quite bad. I will say, please don't let your children play games. We never know what tasks they will give... We didn't know this...If they had shared what kind of tasks they were giving, then it would not have happened... I don't know which games those were. We just didn't know ... If we knew, then we would not have let them play that game," he added, IANS reported.

