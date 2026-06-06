Sourav Ganguly dismisses claims of asking Yusuf Pathan to quit as MP for Mamata Banerjee

Former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly has firmly rejected claims that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked him to convince Trinamool Congress MP Yusuf Pathan to step down from his Baharampur Lok Sabha seat, a move that would have cleared the way for her to contest the seat herself.

The row traces back to a local report that surfaced after Mamata Banerjee suffered a bruising defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections, losing her own seat to long-time rival Suvendu Adhikari. With her political future suddenly uncertain, the report claimed she was weighing a return through Parliament, and that Trinamool had already settled on Baharampur in Murshidabad district as the seat through which she could stage that comeback.

According to the report, the party viewed Baharampur as a favourable seat, with Muslims, considered a key TMC support base, making up around 50-52 per cent of the constituency's population. The seat was won in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by former cricketer Yusuf Pathan, who defeated senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

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The report further alleged that the TMC sought Ganguly's help in conveying Banerjee's message to Pathan and requesting him to resign from the seat to pave the way for her candidature in a by-election. It also claimed that Pathan had turned down the proposal.

What Sourav Ganguly said

As the claims sparked widespread political discussion in West Bengal, Ganguly issued a detailed statement on Saturday, rejecting the allegations outright.

"The allegations in the article, insofar as they concern me, are in reckless disregard of the truth," Ganguly said.

The former BCCI president stressed that he has never been involved in political matters and urged media organisations to verify facts before publishing such reports.

"I was never requested by Mamata Banerjee to convey any message from her to Yusuf Pathan," Ganguly said.

Refuting the report's central claim, he added: "I never approached or contacted Yusuf Pathan... As such, the question of Pathan responding in the manner as alleged in the article does not and cannot arise."

The row comes ahead of Mamata Banerjee's visit to Delhi on June 8, where she and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee are expected to attend the INDIA bloc meeting and hold discussions with party MPs.