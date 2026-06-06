Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3053440https://zeenews.india.com/india/sourav-ganguly-dismisses-claims-of-asking-yusuf-pathan-to-quit-as-mp-for-mamata-banerjee-3053440.html
NewsIndiaSourav Ganguly dismisses claims of asking Yusuf Pathan to quit as MP for Mamata Banerjee
SOURAV GANGULY

Sourav Ganguly dismisses claims of asking Yusuf Pathan to quit as MP for Mamata Banerjee

According to the report, the party viewed Baharampur as a favourable seat, with Muslims, considered a key TMC support base, making up around 50-52 per cent of the constituency's population. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2026, 08:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Sourav Ganguly dismisses claims of asking Yusuf Pathan to quit as MP for Mamata BanerjeePhoto Credit: IANS

Former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly has firmly rejected claims that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked him to convince Trinamool Congress MP Yusuf Pathan to step down from his Baharampur Lok Sabha seat, a move that would have cleared the way for her to contest the seat herself.

The row traces back to a local report that surfaced after Mamata Banerjee suffered a bruising defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections, losing her own seat to long-time rival Suvendu Adhikari. With her political future suddenly uncertain, the report claimed she was weighing a return through Parliament, and that Trinamool had already settled on Baharampur in Murshidabad district as the seat through which she could stage that comeback.

According to the report, the party viewed Baharampur as a favourable seat, with Muslims, considered a key TMC support base, making up around 50-52 per cent of the constituency's population. The seat was won in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by former cricketer Yusuf Pathan, who defeated senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The report further alleged that the TMC sought Ganguly's help in conveying Banerjee's message to Pathan and requesting him to resign from the seat to pave the way for her candidature in a by-election. It also claimed that Pathan had turned down the proposal.

What Sourav Ganguly said

As the claims sparked widespread political discussion in West Bengal, Ganguly issued a detailed statement on Saturday, rejecting the allegations outright.

"The allegations in the article, insofar as they concern me, are in reckless disregard of the truth," Ganguly said.

The former BCCI president stressed that he has never been involved in political matters and urged media organisations to verify facts before publishing such reports.

"I was never requested by Mamata Banerjee to convey any message from her to Yusuf Pathan," Ganguly said.

Refuting the report's central claim, he added: "I never approached or contacted Yusuf Pathan... As such, the question of Pathan responding in the manner as alleged in the article does not and cannot arise."

The row comes ahead of Mamata Banerjee's visit to Delhi on June 8, where she and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee are expected to attend the INDIA bloc meeting and hold discussions with party MPs.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Donald Trump
How America's naval blockade is strangling Iran's oil economy | Explained
Bobby Deol
Sunny Deol shares rare photo of Bobby Deol with mom as 'Bandar' earns praises
KL Rahul
Rahul and Gill score centuries as India dominate Afghanistan on day 1
Chunky Panday
'My everything': Chunky Panday shares emotional tribute to Pahlaj Nihalani
cockroach janata party
Inside 'Cockroach Janta Party': Origin, core demands, and more
MCX
Gold dips 0.87 % this week over stronger dollar, Fed rate hike expectations
Zee Short Film Contest
Dr Subhash Chandra announces feature film opportunity for winners
Suryakumar Yadav sacked
4 India T20 World Cup 2026 winners dropped for upcoming T20Is, Asian Games
CBSE OSM row
CBSE retains COEMPT for Re-Evaluation answer sheet scanning amid concerns
Edible oil
Govt prescribes standard pack sizes for major edible oils, blended edible oils