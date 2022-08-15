Ahead of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, there was a huge speculations about Sourav Ganguly joining politics. However, the political speculation surrounding Sourav suddenly ended due to his deteriorating health. However, on the occasion of Independence Day 2022, once again speculations about Sourav are on the rise. It is reported that BCCI President Sourav Ganguly met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the capital Delhi. Speculations are now high in the capital's political circles around this meeting.

It is learned that a function was organized on Friday afternoon to welcome the Indian athletes participating in the Commonwealth Games. Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah were present on the occasion. Sourav, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, was present at that event. Not only that, it is also known that Sourav spoke with Modi-Shah on that occasion.

It should be noted that currently Sourav is in the race to become the ICC president. In this atmosphere, it is believed that the issue of Sourav's talk with Modi-Shah may be related to the issue of cricket administration. It is known Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur was also present there. Anurag has a lot of influence in the Indian cricket administration. Meanwhile, Sourav and Amit's son Jai Shah's term in BCCI has already ended. In view of this, the Indian Cricket Board has applied to the Supreme Court. A report claims that top leaders of BJP have discussed with Sourav about cricket administration in this atmosphere.

However, nothing has been said by the BCCI president or the BJP in this regard. However, if Sourav remains the BCCI president, he cannot become the ICC president. Even though he will not be the BCCI president at the end of his term, he will be knocked out of the race to become the head of the ICC. In this atmosphere, all eyes are on what Sourav will do in ICC with the power in Jai Shah's hands.