Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly raises speculations as he meets West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar ahead of state polls

Kolkata: Former Indian cricketer and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Sunday met West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at the latter's residence in Kolkata.

Though sources at the Raj Bhavan have described the one-hour long meeting as a “courtesy call” and said there is nothing political about it.

While Dhankhar said that they had discussion on “varied issues”. Taking to Twitter, Dhankar wrote: "Had interaction with ‘Dada’ Sourav Ganguly President of BCCI at Raj Bhawan today at 4.30 PM on varied issues. Accepted his offer for a visit to Eden Gardens, oldest cricket ground in the country established in 1864." 

The governor informed that he had accepted the BCCI president’s invitation to visit the Eden Gardens stadium.

Ganguly told media reporters that his visit to the Raj Bhavan was at Dhankhar’s invitation. “I had never been to Raj Bhavan. He assumed office almost a year ago, but he has never visited Eden Gardens either. So, he wanted to talk, and if the state’s governor called, I had to go. He wants to visit Eden Gardens, which we will arrange,” he said.

Ganguly stated that they only spoke about games and that there was no other discussion. 

However, with Assembly elections in the state due in April-May 2021, it has once again fuelled suspicsions about Ganguly joining politics.

