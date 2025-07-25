New Delhi: In a symbolic and heartwarming gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Keir Starmer celebrated the signing of the much-anticipated India-UK Free Trade Agreement by sharing a cup of freshly brewed masala chai at Chequers, the UK Prime Minister’s official countryside residence.

A modest yet evocative tea stall was set up on the lush lawns of Chequers, featuring a banner that read, "Freshly brewed masala chai. Sourced from India, brewed in London." Behind the stall stood Akhil Patel, a UK-based entrepreneur and founder of Amala Chai, proudly pouring steaming cups of spiced tea for the two leaders.

PM Modi later posted a photo of the moment on Instagram, captioned: “Chai Pe Charcha with PM Keir Starmer at Chequers... brewing stronger India-UK ties!” The photo quickly went viral, not just for the high-level diplomacy, but also for the presence of Patel, dubbed by social media as the ‘London Chaiwala’.

In a clip shared by Amala Chai’s Instagram handle, PM Modi can be seen smiling as he waits for his tea. “You can have a taste of India,” he says. Patel, dressed in a traditional Indian kurta, carefully describes the rich spice blend: “It’s got cardamom, nutmeg, black pepper…” Then, handing a cup to Modi, he adds with a grin: “From one chaiwala to another.” Modi nods in appreciation, clearly moved.

UK Prime Minister Starmer took a sip and responded warmly: “Oh, lovely. Yeah, really lovely, nice.”

Amala Chai captioned their Instagram post, “Just a casual Thursday serving chai for @narendramodi @keirstarmer. What a crazy day! Beyond honoured. We'll be sharing the full story with you next week, so keep your eyes peeled!”

Who Is Akhil Patel: The ‘London Chaiwala’?

Akhil Patel is the founder of Amala Chai, a small-batch chai brand based in London known for its clean sourcing, cultural authenticity, and respect for traditional chai brewing. Patel’s family has deep roots in the UK; his grandmother migrated over 50 years ago seeking a better life. He studied management at the London School of Economics and initially worked as a data analyst before following a more personal calling.

In 2019, driven by nostalgia and the memory of chai shared with his grandmother, Patel made a bold career switch. On LinkedIn, he once reflected: “I grew up with masala chai, my dad brewed it every morning, and every time I arrived at my grandma’s, she would offer to put some chai on.”

Frustrated by the lack of authentic chai in cafés across the UK, Patel launched Amala Chai using his grandmother’s treasured recipe. The blend uses single-origin tea leaves and spices sourced from family-run farms in Assam and Kerala, bringing a genuine taste of India to teacups in London and beyond.

A Tasteful Gesture, A Brewing Partnership

Beyond the photo-op, the moment captured at Chequers speaks volumes about the evolving India-UK relationship, grounded not just in policy but in shared experiences and cultural connection. And for Akhil Patel, a young entrepreneur with roots in both nations, it marked a dream fulfilled, serving chai to a leader who once sold tea on railway platforms, now sharing a symbolic cup on a global stage.

As trade deals are inked and political ties deepen, perhaps it’s chai, steeped in tradition, memory, and warmth, that offers the most comforting sign of all: that the bond between India and the UK is not only strategic but also deeply human.