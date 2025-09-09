India's regional neighbours have witnessed unprecedented political turmoil in the last four to five years. From Afghanistan to Sri Lanka, then Bangladesh, and now Nepal, country-wide agitations brought drastic changes in power. The current crisis in Nepal, triggered by Gen-Z demonstrations against an imposition of a ban on social media, has compelled Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to step down.

Nepal's Political Turmoil Deepens

Protesters in Nepal have been said to have taken over the Parliament and Supreme Court, with the residences of several ministers being burned. Not even after PM Oli's resignation have the people softened their anger, as they have now taken over President Ram Chandra Paudel's personal residence. Five ministers, including Home Affairs, Agriculture, and Health ministers, have so far resigned, as have more than 20 opposition MPs who have resigned en masse. Opposition parties are calling for the dissolution of Parliament and new elections. The resignation of the prime minister was within 30 hours of protests erupting on Monday, fueled by anger over the social media blackout, corruption, and nepotism. The same scenario has happened in other neighboring nations, where incumbent leaders were forced to acquiesce to public indignation.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Afghanistan: Fall Of Kabul To The Taliban

In 2021, Afghanistan experienced a similar scenario to that of current unrest in Nepal when the Taliban took control in Kabul. The US-backed regime fell, and Taliban rule was established. Having been overthrown in 2001 by a US-led coalition, the Taliban re-emerged after the 2020 US-Taliban agreement on the withdrawal of foreign troops. By April 2021, the Taliban escalated its offensive, quickly taking prominent Afghan cities.

On August 15, 2021, the Taliban marched into Kabul. President Ashraf Ghani left the nation, and the Taliban took over the presidential palace. Panic evacuations from the US Embassy by helicopters followed, resulting in a stampede at Kabul Airport that claimed the lives of more than 170 individuals. Backlash in the Afghan military, widespread corruption, and the withdrawal of US troops powered the insurgency. The Taliban takeover resulted in strict restrictions on women's rights and a heightened terror threat from Pakistan-sponsored organizations. Afghanistan is still stuck in an economic crisis, with Taliban rule firmly established.

Sri Lanka's Economic Collapse And Public Uprising

One year later, in 2022, a year after the turmoil in Afghanistan, Sri Lanka's economic crisis deepened, prompting huge demonstrations that became an insurrection across the entire country. Protesters burned properties, and stormed the presidential palace and parliament. Videos even circulated of protesters doing a splash in the presidential palace pool. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was compelled to escape the nation to the Maldives during the dead of night.

The foreign debt of the Rajapaksa government had mounted vastly between 2019-2022, fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic and the downturn in the tourism sector. Prices of basic commodities such as bread became astronomical. Fuel and medicine shortages caused widespread black marketing by early 2022. Millions marched through the streets of Colombo in March-April, and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned in May 2022. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa escaped in July and officially resigned in September 2022.

Bangladesh: The Ouster Of The Hasina Government

In 2024, the Sheikh Hasina government was brought down by a student movement, referred to as the 'Second War of Independence.' The military was instrumental in this power overthrow. Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government, which had been in power since 2009, was hit by outrage at corruption, human rights violations, and contentious reservation policies. Protests became violent during July-August when government forces opened fire, killing more than 300.

On 5th August, 2024, Sheikh Hasina stepped down as Prime Minister and took shelter in India. Interim government was announced by Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman. Nobel winner Muhammad Yunus was named chief advisor, who is now in charge of the nation. Protesters even destroyed a statue of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the patriarch of Bangladesh, during the protest. General elections are yet to be conducted after Hasina's departure, and the nation is still unstable.

Other Neighbours Also Struggle With Instability: Maldives And Pakistan

Political instability also bedevils Pakistan, with perpetual protests by the fan base of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was removed through a no-confidence vote. Organizations such as Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) have mounted attacks in North-West Pakistan and Balochistan, often using drone bombs. Organizations such as separatist Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), which has unilaterally declared Balochistan an independent state, also threaten the Shehbaz administration.

In Maldives, the politics changed after the presidential election victory of Mohammed Muizzu in November 2023. He ran an 'India-out' campaign based on nationalist rhetoric, pushing aside former President Abdulla Yameen. Muizzu's pro-China policies have put India on edge. At home, his administration is more conservative than the previous one.

Myanmar: The Military's Brutal Crackdown

In Myanmar, the military ousted democratic icon Aung San Suu Kyi from office by force in 2021. The military misjudged the reaction of the people to the coup, and they responded with large pro-democracy protests. The military responded by launching mass killings, firing at demonstrators. This forced civilians to arm themselves, and an ongoing war resulted. Now, many armed groups combat the military from the jungles, and the military indiscriminately bombards the entire nation to wipe out these insurgents.

Myanmar's internal conflict has caused a serious refugee crisis. Since the coup, more than 65,000 refugees, predominantly Chin ethnic group, have crossed into India. As per Reuters, many of Myanmar's refugees are applying for asylum in Mizoram. The coup has claimed more than three thousand lives and driven about 1.7 crore (17 million) people to the edge of starvation.

ALSO READ | Nepal Gen Z Protest: Former PM Jhalanath Khanal's Wife Burnt Alive After Home Torched