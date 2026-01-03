Advertisement
VENEZUELA CRISIS

South Korea Moves To Protect Citizens In Venezuela, Prepares Evacuation Plans

South Korea has ordered enhanced protection for its nationals in Venezuela and prepared evacuation plans amid escalating tensions in the country.

|Last Updated: Jan 03, 2026, 04:50 PM IST|Source: IANS
Image Credit: ( IANS )

Seoul: South Korean President Lee Jae-myung on Saturday directed officials to step up measures to protect South Korean nationals living in Venezuela and to keep evacuation plans ready should the situation deteriorate further, his office said.

The instructions followed reports of US military strikes on Venezuela, confirmed by US President Donald Trump, amid heightened pressure by Washington on Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.

A spokesperson at Cheong Wa Dae said President Lee had asked authorities to ensure the safety of South Koreans in Venezuela and to make sure evacuation procedures could be implemented swiftly if required. The foreign ministry in Seoul is set to hold an emergency meeting later in the day to review the evolving situation and decide on further steps.

According to officials, around 70 South Korean citizens are currently in Venezuela, including nearly 50 in the capital, Caracas, where US strikes were reported. No injuries or casualties involving South Koreans have been confirmed so far, according to Yonhap.

The ministry has also set up a task force focused on the protection of overseas nationals and is working closely with South Korea’s diplomatic mission in Venezuela to monitor developments and ensure the safety of its citizens.

Trump earlier announced that the United States had carried out a large-scale military operation against Venezuela and claimed that Maduro had been captured and flown out of the country. Posting on his social media platform Truth Social, he said the operation was conducted in coordination with US law enforcement agencies and that more details would be shared during a news conference at Mar-a-Lago.

The situation in Venezuela remains fluid, with regional and international governments closely watching developments amid growing concerns over security and civilian safety.

