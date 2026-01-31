South Korea’s vertical farming technology for small agricultural holdings can prove extremely useful for Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann’s sustained push to attract global investment is beginning to yield tangible results, with South Korea stepping forward to extend technological support to Punjab’s agriculture sector.

Following the Chief Minister’s recent visit to South Korea, a delegation from the country held detailed discussions in Chandigarh on cooperation in smart farming, advanced agricultural machinery and biotechnology, reflecting strong interest in partnering Punjab as it moves towards technology-based solutions for small farmers.

The Chief Minister emphasised that South Korea’s vertical farming models and expertise in automation, seed technology and small agricultural machinery can play a decisive role in making farming a profitable and future-ready profession in the state, a positive outlook that was warmly welcomed by the visiting delegation.

Sharing a few snippets from the meeting on X, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann stated: “Today in Chandigarh, a meeting was held with a delegation from the Republic of Korea.

Comprehensive discussions were held on smart farming, agricultural machinery, and biotechnology. The primary goal is on enhancing mutual cooperation between Punjab and South Korea to make agriculture a profitable enterprise. The delegation also appreciated Punjab’s rich heritage and the conducive working environment. Additionally, the Korean Delegation was warmly invited to participate in the Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit 2026, scheduled to be held in Mohali from 13 to 15 March 2026.”

Interacting with a visiting delegation from South Korea, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann stated “Punjab is predominantly an agrarian state and has played a historic role in making the country self-reliant in food production.” He noted, however, that shrinking landholdings had made agriculture increasingly unviable for small and marginal farmers, adding, “Because of fragmentation of land, farming is no longer a profitable venture for a large section of our farmers.”

Emphasising the need for technological intervention, the Chief Minister said, “Punjab is keen to attract investment from South Korea in the small agriculture machinery sector, as South Korea has vast experience and proven expertise in this field.” He pointed out that vertical farming and efficient mechanisation had emerged in South Korea precisely because of small landholdings, making its experience highly relevant for Punjab.

Drawing a historical parallel, the Chief Minister said, “Both India and South Korea attained independence around the same time, and poverty was the foremost challenge before both countries.” He added that Punjab overcame this challenge by becoming a food-surplus state with the support of Punjab Agricultural University, stating, “Today, Punjab is one of the biggest contributors of food grains to the central pool.”

Highlighting Punjab’s eagerness to adopt global best practices, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “South Korea has already demonstrated its strength and innovation in the agriculture business, and Punjab wants to benefit from these technological advancements.” Recalling their visit to Pang-yo Techno Valley, often referred to as the Silicon Valley, he said, “We are keen on collaboration in automation of agri farm machinery, adoption of smart apparatus, biotechnology and seed technology, smart combine harvesters, transplanters, seeds and allied sectors.”

Batting strongly for bilateral cooperation, the Chief Minister said, “It is a matter of great honour for Punjab to host a delegation from such a vibrant and technologically advanced country.” He extended a formal invitation to the South Korean delegation to participate in the Progressive Punjab Investment Summit scheduled to be held in Mohali from March 13 to 15, saying, “This summit will provide an ideal platform to take our cooperation forward in a structured and mutually beneficial manner.”

Meanwhile, responding positively to the vision outlined by the Chief Minister, the visiting South Korean delegation expressed keen interest in collaborating with Punjab, signalling the possibility of concrete partnerships in the near future.

Focused outreach to bring cutting-edge agri and industrial technology to Punjab

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann visited South Korea on December 8 and 9, 2025, as part of a targeted effort to position Punjab as a serious, forward-looking destination for global investment. During the visit, the Chief Minister held structured engagements with industry leaders and technology firms, centring discussions on collaboration in agriculture, advanced manufacturing and technology-driven solutions.

The emphasis was firmly on outcomes, with a clear focus on leveraging South Korea’s strengths in smart farming, automation and agri-technology to boost farm productivity, improve profitability for small farmers and drive sustainable economic growth in Punjab.