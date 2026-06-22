/The Suneung Model: While India shuts doors on late NEET aspirants, South Korea grounds flights and halts its economy for students

The Suneung Model: As frustrations run rampant with the NEET-UG 2026 retest in India because of heavy traffic jams affecting candidates' entry windows during the highly competitive examinations, attention around the world has shifted to South Korea's drastic way of taking care of its students.
"Su Nen-gung-il," a rare national event, involves the shutting down of an entire developed country's economy, grounding of flights and sending out of police patrols all in order to make sure its young people face no hindrances in taking one of the most important exams of their lives.
College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) or Suneung is a rigorous, nine-hour academic marathon conducted annually in South Korea in November. This particular exam decides the future of hundreds of thousands of South Korean teenagers not only in terms of education but even the job placement, social status and the relationships they will forge as well.
Taking into account the immense mental pressure that candidates must be experiencing on the day, the South Korean government ensures total silence in the entire nation so that the test takers can have their concentration intact.
To make sure the candidates face little difficulty, there are some structural changes in the entire state machine until the test:
Lockdown of commercial aircraft: The Ministry of Transport of South Korea suspends all the take-offs and landings of commercial planes during the 35-minute period when students need to solve the English listening comprehension tasks. All planes must fly at least 3,000 meters above the ground level to prevent any kind of noise pollution.
Delayed stock market opening bell: The Korea Exchange (KRX) and the country's main banks delay the opening bell by one hour. It helps to free the streets of commuters for students' safe movement towards their exam centers.
Construction sites shut down and silent shops: All construction activities are stopped in the radius near exam centers. Early closure of commercial shops and increased number of public transportation loops are obligatory.
Contrary to strict security lines common in other parts of the world, South Korean policemen have a special emergency number to help candidates who are late to start their exams.
If a student gets stuck in traffic or faces an unexpected delay, they can call for help. Police patrol cars and official motorcycles are immediately dispatched with sirens blaring to pick up the stranded student and zip through traffic to drop them off directly at their exam desks.
The viral debate over Suneung has sparked intense conversations among Indian educators and parents on social media, with many asking if India can introduce similar frameworks to protect its own students from losing an entire academic year to a single traffic jam.
While analysts acknowledge that India's massive population density and sprawling geography make an absolute national lockdown impractical, experts suggest that decentralised adaptations—such as dedicated green corridors for students, increased public transit loops on exam Sundays, and localised police transport assistance—could serve as achievable milestones toward a more compassionate examination system.
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