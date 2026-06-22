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  • /The Suneung Model: While India shuts doors on late NEET aspirants, South Korea grounds flights and halts its economy for students

The Suneung Model: While India shuts doors on late NEET aspirants, South Korea grounds flights and halts its economy for students

As Indian students missed critical NEET-UG retest deadlines due to traffic delays, global focus turns to South Korea's "Suneung" model. From grounding commercial flights to using police escorts for late test-takers, find out how an entire nation protects its youth.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 09:07 PM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 09:07 PM IST
The Suneung Model: While India shuts doors on late NEET aspirants, South Korea grounds flights and halts its economy for students
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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