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Southern leaders push for fair financial share, stronger federal voice, regional unity at meeting with Amit Shah

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister called for greater cooperation among southern states, particularly on drug trafficking, economic development, the Blue Economy and federal rights.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 04:01 PM IST|Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Southern leaders push for fair financial share, stronger federal voice, regional unity at meeting with Amit Shah
Image Credit: Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs the 31st meeting of the Southern Zonal Council. (IANS)

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