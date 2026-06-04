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NewsIndiaSouthwest monsoon hits Kerala: IMD declares official arrival bringing heatwave relief
SOUTHWEST MONSOON

Southwest monsoon hits Kerala: IMD declares official arrival bringing heatwave relief

The southwest monsoon has officially arrived in Kerala, meeting all IMD criteria. Find out what this means for the Kharif sowing season and heatwave relief.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2026, 11:54 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Southwest monsoon hits Kerala: IMD declares official arrival bringing heatwave reliefA biker rides during a rainy day after the southwest monsoon made landfall in Kerala. (PHOTO: ANI)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) officially announced the arrival of the southwest monsoon in Kerala today, marking the commencement of the crucial four-month rainfall season that drives India's agricultural economy.

The onset brings much-needed relief from intense summer heatwaves and aligns closely with normal seasonal expectations. According to weather officials, meteorologists confirmed the arrival after a sustained increase in rainfall over the state, coupled with favorable westerly winds and deep cloud cover over the southeast Arabian Sea.

The meteorological department employs strict parameters to officially declare the monsoon's arrival. Over the past 24 to 48 hours, the vast majority of the designated weather monitoring stations in Kerala reported continuous and widespread rainfall, satisfying the primary criteria for the onset.

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