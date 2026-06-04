Southwest monsoon hits Kerala: IMD declares official arrival bringing heatwave relief

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) officially announced the arrival of the southwest monsoon in Kerala today, marking the commencement of the crucial four-month rainfall season that drives India's agricultural economy.

The onset brings much-needed relief from intense summer heatwaves and aligns closely with normal seasonal expectations. According to weather officials, meteorologists confirmed the arrival after a sustained increase in rainfall over the state, coupled with favorable westerly winds and deep cloud cover over the southeast Arabian Sea.

The meteorological department employs strict parameters to officially declare the monsoon's arrival. Over the past 24 to 48 hours, the vast majority of the designated weather monitoring stations in Kerala reported continuous and widespread rainfall, satisfying the primary criteria for the onset.

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