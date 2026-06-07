Southwest monsoon arrives in Maharashtra as schedule despite Kerala onset delay: IMD

The southwest monsoon arrived in Maharashtra on Saturday, staying on track with its usual schedule for the state, even though it had reached late in Kerala earlier this week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The southwest monsoon arrived in Kerala on June 4 three days later than its usual onset date of June 1 and almost a week behind the IMD’s initial forecast of May 26. However, it advanced quickly afterwards, reaching large parts of the west coast up to Goa by June 5 before entering Maharashtra on June 6.

दैनिक मौसम परिचर्चा (06.06.2026)



दक्षिण-पश्चिम मानसून ने आज, 06 जून 2026 को महाराष्ट्र एवं आंध्र प्रदेश के कुछ और भागों, गोवा के शेष भागों, कर्नाटक के कुछ और भागों, तमिलनाडु के अधिकांश भागों तथा पूर्वोत्तर भारत के कुछ भागों में और प्रगति की है।



YouTube :… pic.twitter.com/wCGfEILg9a — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 6, 2026

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In its latest bulletin, the IMD reported that the southwest monsoon has further advanced into additional parts of the west-central and east-central Arabian Sea, Karnataka, entire Goa, parts of Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, most of Tamil Nadu, and the southwest Bay of Bengal. It has also progressed into more regions of the west-central, northeast, and northwest Bay of Bengal, along with parts of Mizoram and Manipur.

According to the IMD, the Northern Limit of the Monsoon is currently passing through Devgad in Konkan, Koppal in Karnataka, Anantapuramu in Andhra Pradesh, and Chennai in Tamil Nadu.

Also Read | Monsoon hits full swing, IMD issues alerts: Heavy rain in South & Northeast India – check when your state will get rain

The weather department has forecasted favourable conditions for the monsoon’s further advancement over the next two to three days. It is expected to cover more parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, along with parts of Telangana, the remaining areas of Tamil Nadu, and additional regions across the Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal, and northeastern India.

The timely arrival of the monsoon in Maharashtra is expected to bring widespread rainfall across many parts of the state, providing much-needed relief from the intense summer heat and giving a strong boost to the upcoming agricultural season.

Also Read | Delhi NCR weather update: Below-normal monsoon likely this season as El Nino risk grows, warns IMD

Delhi-NCR gets temporary relief from heat

In the National Capital Region, pre-monsoon rain brought some relief for residents who are facing intense summer heat. The IMD expects maximum temperatures to hover around 40 degrees Celsius in the coming days, but the weather will not be uniform. Thunderstorms, dust-laden winds, light rain and sudden gusty winds may occur in certain areas.