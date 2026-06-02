Southwest monsoon delayed again: IMD models push Kerala onset past June 5 due to western disturbance and El Niño shadows

Southwest monsoon update: Another blow to the arrival of the southwest monsoon over Kerala. Recent configuration data from the IMD's weather prediction models shows that the strong upper-level winds necessary to ensure good progress of the monsoon system would only establish themselves over South India post June 5-6.

Meteorologists believe that due to the above reason, the first spell of the monsoon over the Kerala coast is likely to be mild or weak in intensity. Monsoon system is vital for the Indian economy, as this system brings moisture-laden winds from the Indian Ocean and contributes about 80 percent of the rainfall in the country between June and September.

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Blocking of core monsoon flows due to western disturbance and cyclonic activity

As per recent model results from the IMD's powerful computer model GFS (Global Forecast System), the delay has been caused due to the persistence of the western disturbance. This particular system, which approaches from the west, has to leave completely in order to allow the strengthening of the core monsoon winds over South India. Till such time, the monsoon flow will remain weak.

Secondly, the recent storms that have hit the Bay of Bengal have created havoc in the system because of the weakening of monsoon wind flows across the Arabian Sea. Three meteorological factors have to be fulfilled for declaring monsoon onset by the IMD as follows:

Rain : At least 60% of selected stations in Kerala should receive some prescribed amount of rainfall on two consecutive days.

: At least 60% of selected stations in Kerala should receive some prescribed amount of rainfall on two consecutive days. Wind : There must be some westward wind speed over the Arabian Sea and at a certain depth.

: There must be some westward wind speed over the Arabian Sea and at a certain depth. Clouds: Certain values of Outgoing Longwave Radiation (OLR) must indicate dense clouds.

While rainfall and clouds have reached satisfactory levels due to pre-monsoon showers, it is currently lacking in terms of wind speed. It is anticipated that winds shall gain momentum soon as the week advances.

Evasive timeline: May 26-June (early week)

This year, the monsoon season appears very evasive, leading to missing of benchmarks by the weather office on multiple occasions. Originally, the IMD predicted the arrival of monsoons over Kerala by May 26. Later, this timeline was moved from June 2-4 to after June 5 based on evolving atmospheric conditions.

Projects of child clouds and subnormal precipitation Although the monsoon rain is practically established to the north of the city and will be present in less than a day, its long-term performance is still a matter of concern.

The IMD predicts subnormal precipitation in the country during this year, especially influenced by the emerging conditions of Niño in the Pacific Ocean.

The forecast for this season was 92% of the Promedio Long Period (PPL), but the IMD officially lowered it last week to 90% of the PPL. This decline has increased concerns over how Niño's shadow will affect agricultural production, and severe warming will continue in parts of the northwest and center of the country, with precipitation being essential at a time for farmers to prepare for Kharif planting.

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