southwest monsoon

Southwest monsoon sets in major parts of North Bengal, Sikkim

The Southwest Monsoon set in major parts of North Bengal, Sikkim and major portion of Gangetic West Bengal on Friday (June 12, 2020) with several parts of the state receiving heavy rainfall including Kolkata, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Kolkata said. 

Southwest monsoon sets in major parts of North Bengal, Sikkim

Kolkata has received more than 100 mm rainfall during the first ten days of June so far, even before the official onset of the monsoon.

On Thursday, the Southwest Monsoon entered over Odisha with several parts of the state receiving heavy rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier said that conditions are now favourable for the advance of the Southwest Monsoon into some parts of the Central Arabian Sea and Maharashtra, remaining parts of Telangana, west central and North Bay of Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim and, some more parts of Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal in the next 48 hours. 

