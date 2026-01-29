Advertisement
Sovereignty by design: India's capacity-centric naval engagement explained
INDIAN NAVY

Sovereignty by design: India’s capacity-centric naval engagement explained

As a “Preferred Security Partner”, the Indian Navy has opted to export “sovereignty”—providing patrol platforms, surveillance capabilities, and intelligence infrastructure that allow states such as Sri Lanka, Vietnam, and Mozambique to police their waters and withstand extra-regional pressures. 

Jan 29, 2026
The traditional image of naval diplomacy involves grand fleet reviews and fluttering flags. But for New Delhi, influence in the neighbourhood is no longer about the "spectacle" of presence; it’s about the quiet power of capacity building. India is pivoting toward a strategy of regional empowerment, helping its neighbours police their own backwaters while subtly aligning security interests across the Indo-Pacific. As a “Preferred Security Partner”, the Indian Navy has opted to export “sovereignty”—providing patrol platforms, surveillance capabilities, and intelligence infrastructure that allow states such as Sri Lanka, Vietnam, and Mozambique to police their waters and withstand extra-regional pressures. 

In the contested waters of the South China Sea, the July 2023 gifting of the missile corvette INS Kirpan to Vietnam was a genuine watershed moment. This is the maiden occasion of gifting a fully operational corvette by India to any friendly foreign country. India handed over a fully operational, active-duty corvette warship with its complete weapon complement to a friendly foreign nation. By bolstering Hanoi’s coastal defence with a 1,450-tonne Khukri-class vessel, New Delhi proved that its "Act East" policy has teeth, moving far beyond symbolic handshakes into permanent strategic reinforcement.

The capacity-building efforts extend to the Western Indian Ocean as well. In November 2024, India reinforced its MAHASAGAR vision by delivering two high-speed Fast Interceptor Crafts (FICs) to Mozambique. 

These boats are specialized platforms for grey-zone operations in the Cabo Delgado region, featuring bullet-resistant cabins and maximum speeds of 45 knots.

These FICs allow the Mozambican Navy to hit back against the insurgents and smugglers that disrupt global trade lanes.

Closer to home, the partnership with Sri Lanka has evolved into a sophisticated digital and physical safety net. The June 2024 launch of the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Colombo, funded by a $6 million Indian grant, acts as a regional nerve centre. This facility, which includes a sub-centre in the Chinese-leased port of Hambantota, ensures that Sri Lanka has independent, real-time Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA).

 From corvettes in the East to interceptors in the West and intelligence hubs in the South, the Indian Navy is bridging the Indian Ocean with pragmatism. This strategy replaces lofty rhetoric with steel and replaces dependency with dignity. By equipping its neighbours, India is doing more than just guarding the waves; it is ensuring that littoral states finally hold the helm of their own maritime destiny.

