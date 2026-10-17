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  • /Sowmya Reddy resigns as Karnataka Mahila Congress chief, flags lack of women ministers in state cabinet

Sowmya Reddy resigns as Karnataka Mahila Congress chief, flags lack of women ministers in state cabinet

Reflecting on her tenure, Reddy described it as a privilege to travel across Karnataka, meet women and discuss issues related to health, education and finance, while also encouraging them to join the Congress.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 17, 2026, 04:08 PM IST|Updated: Oct 17, 2026, 04:08 PM IST
Sowmya Reddy resigns as Karnataka Mahila Congress chief, flags lack of women ministers in state cabinet
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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