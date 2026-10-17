/Sowmya Reddy resigns as Karnataka Mahila Congress chief, flags lack of women ministers in state cabinet

Sowmya Reddy, president of the Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress (KPMC), has resigned from her post, urging the Congress leadership to address the absence of women ministers in the Karnataka state cabinet. In a letter dated August 20, 2026, addressed to Alka Lamba, president of the All India Mahila Congress (AIMC), Reddy sought acceptance of her resignation, saying she had initially agreed to hold the position for two years.
Reflecting on her tenure, Reddy described it as a privilege to travel across Karnataka, meet women and discuss issues related to health, education and finance, while also encouraging them to join the Congress.
She said the party’s five guarantee schemes had made a significant difference to women’s lives and described their impact as a “women’s revolution on the ground”.
“I had accepted the post only for two years when I took it on, and I'm happy and honoured to have gotten the opportunity... Specifically, I got to see firsthand the impact of the 5 guarantees given by our party has created a women's revolution on the ground!” she wrote in the letter.
Alongside her resignation, Reddy raised concerns over the lack of women’s representation in the Karnataka cabinet and urged the party leadership to take up the issue with the Congress High Command.
“I request you again to bring to the attention of the leadership that we still don't have a single woman minister in the Karnataka state government till now,” she wrote.
Her remarks bring the question of women’s representation in the state government into focus, particularly as the Congress continues to highlight its welfare initiatives for women.
Reddy also thanked the Congress High Command, the All India Congress Committee (AICC), the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president, serving and former chief ministers, MLAs, ministers and party workers for placing their trust in her leadership.
Despite stepping down from the organisational post, Reddy reaffirmed her commitment to the Congress and said she would continue working for the party’s programmes and political goals.
She expressed her intention to support the Congress in the 2028 Karnataka Assembly elections and the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.
Reddy also clarified that she would continue as Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress president until the party appoints her successor.
“I will continue as the president until you find a new one,” she added.
(With ANI inputs)
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