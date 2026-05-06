SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to visit West Bengal to meet Mamata Banerjee following BJP's win

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav is set to visit West Bengal tomorrow (7th May) for an important meeting with the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after the West Bengal's election results.

Political activity in West Bengal has picked up pace following the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) decisive win in the state.

Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav is scheduled to leave from Lucknow airport at 11 am tomorrow. His visit comes amid the BJP’s expanding influence at the national level, prompting opposition leaders to step up efforts to unite and present a united front.

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As per the sources, the key agenda of the meeting will be several important topics, including discussions on the recently concluded election results and strategies for the future elections.

West Bengal has entered a constitutional and political deadlock after the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) historic victory in the state Assembly elections.

Outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has triggered a major controversy by firmly refusing to step down, even as the BJP secured a decisive two-thirds majority.

The election results, which gave the BJP 207 seats while reducing the Trinamool Congress (TMC) to 80, signal a dramatic shift in the state’s political landscape. However, the transition of power is proving to be anything but smooth.

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Addressing the media on Tuesday, a defiant Mamata Banerjee accused the Elections Commission (EC) and the BJP of "looting " the democratic process. Despite the results that gave edge to BJP, she insisted that her party (TMC) remains the moral victor.

"I will not resign. I did not lose. I will not go to Raj Bhavan. the question doesn't arise. We didn't lose the election. They can defeat us officially through the Election Commission, but morally we won the election," Mamata Banerjee asserted.

She also expressed confidence in the support that she received from the leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Uddhav Thackeray, Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, and Hemant Soren, all of whom extended their solidarity.



"All the allies of the INDIA Alliance told me that they are totally and absolutely with me," Mamata Banerjee said, adding, "I will strengthen the INDIA team, just like a small person. I don't have any chair now, so I am a commoner. I am a free bird," she added.

Meanwhile, BJP scripted history on May 4 in the West Bengal Assembly poll results, with the party is set to form its government in the state for the very first time and the party-led NDA securing a hat-trick of victories in Assam.

According to the latest figures released by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won 207 out of 294 seats in West Bengal, a sharp rise from its 77-seat tally in the 2021 Assembly elections. The Trinamool Congress (TMC), which had dominated the previous polls with 212 seats, has been pushed to a distant second with 80 seats.