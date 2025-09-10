SP MLA Manoj Paras Jailed In Attempt-To-Murder Case

UP: A special MP-MLA court has rejected the bail plea of Samajwadi Party MLA Manoj Paras from Nagina in a 2020 attempt-to-murder case, officials said on Wednesday.

According to Additional District Government Counsel Jitendra Chauhan, a villager, Chhatar Singh of Raseedpur Garhi, had filed a complaint alleging he was attacked with knives on Jhalu road on September 29, 2020.

Paras, a former minister and current MLA, along with other Samajwadi Party leaders, was named as an accused in the case. Non-bailable warrants were later issued against him.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

On Tuesday, Paras appeared before Judge Shantanu Tyagi, who rejected his bail request and sent him to jail, Chauhan added.



What Is MP MLA Court?

An MP-MLA Court is made to be a special court in India that deals with criminal cases involving Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

The purpose of this court is to handle cases filed against MPs or MLAs quickly, without the usual delays in regular courts. Talking about the Jurisdiction the it deals only with criminal cases involving sitting MPs or MLAs.

The Procedure of these courts is to follow normal criminal laws, but proceedings are usually fast-tracked. Every state has provisions to set up such courts, often in the district or state capital.

Therefore, any 'special MP-MLA court,' means a court specifically designated to hear cases involving 'lawmakers'.