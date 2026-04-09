Space and cyber commands to transform warfare, India to become ‘war machine’ by 2047, ‘drone storm’ to rain from the sky

New Delhi: India’s military is planning major changes under the Defence Forces Vision 2047 released by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The long-term plan aims to prepare for future wars that may not be limited to land, sea and air but could also involve space, cyber networks and digital systems.

The plan includes building a dedicated drone force, creating space and cyber commands, strengthening air defence through the Mission Sudarshan Chakra and expanding indigenous weapons production under the ‘Make in India’ push.

The armed forces are also planning new data and cognitive warfare units, which means the forces will rely more on technology and digital systems in future wars.

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A dedicated drone force in the making

One of the biggest elements of the Vision 2047 plan is the creation of a large and dedicated drone force. Training centres are being developed across 19 major military institutions. The Indian Military Academy in Dehradun is expected to play an important part, while Officers Training Academy in Chennai and Gaya (Bihar) will also host drone training centres.

Soldiers will be trained to operate nano, micro and medium drones. The Army is planning to deploy between 8,000 and 10,000 drones in every corps, which could expand battlefield surveillance and strike capabilities.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is also moving ahead with a Rs 39,000-crore plan for indigenous stealth drones. In addition, Rs 10,000 crore has been approved to develop six stealth fighter prototypes. Once development is completed, production of more than 60 stealth drones is expected to follow.

These drones are built to carry out precision strikes, surveillance missions and swarm attacks, giving commanders faster decision-making and greater operational flexibility.

Space and cyber commands for future wars

India’s future military structure will also include dedicated space and cyber commands. These new formations are expected to handle satellite operations, surveillance, cyber defence and offensive digital capabilities.

A data warfare force is also planned, which will depend on artificial intelligence and advanced cyber tools to analyse battlefield information. At the same time, a cognitive warfare force will handle information and psychological operations.

The space command will oversee satellite-based intelligence, communication and surveillance systems. The cyber command will monitor and respond to cyber threats and digital attacks targeting military networks and infrastructure.

To accelerate development, the government is planning to bring in experts from the private sector. Adjustments to the Agniveer scheme may also be considered to meet future technology requirements.

Mission Sudarshan Chakra – a multi-layer air defence

Between 2030 and 2040, India’s air defence system is expected to expand under the Mission Sudarshan Chakra. The programme aims to create a multi-layered shield capable of intercepting ballistic missiles, drones and aerial attacks.

The plan is aimed at strengthening ballistic missile defence systems and preparing for swarm drone attacks. The objective is to protect major cities, military bases and critical infrastructure.

The emphasis across the programme is on indigenous systems, with domestic defence manufacturing playing a central role in long-term planning.

Challenges ahead

Experts have pointed to several challenges that could affect the pace of implementation. The plan will require sustained political support, closer operational coordination among the Army, the Navy and the Air Force and faster execution of indigenous defence projects.

Delays in domestic defence programmes have been identified as a main concern. Faster development timelines and better integration between the three services are expected to be essential for meeting the Vision 2047 targets.

A technology-driven military by 2047

The Defence Forces Vision 2047 describes a future where drones, satellites, cyber capabilities and artificial intelligence become an important part of military planning. With drone forces, space command, cyber units and Mission Sudarshan Chakra, India is working toward building a technology-driven military designed for modern warfare.