SpaDeX Mission: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up for its third attempt to dock two satellites from the SpaDeX mission in space on Sunday. On Sunday, the satellites—named Chaser and Target—were maneuvered to within 15 meters of each other and closing in for an ‘exciting handshake’.

ISRO previously postponed the docking attempts on January 7 and January 9 due to the satellites failing to achieve the necessary alignment.

Sharing an update on X (formerly Twitter), ISRO said, "At 15 meters, we see each other clearer and clearer. We are just 50 feet away for an exciting handshake." The two satellites of ISRO's SpaDeX mission, SDX01 (Chaser) and SDX02 (Target), are reported to be in good condition as they prepare for docking

The mission, launched on December 30, aims to showcase in-space docking technology using small satellites.

What Is Space Docking?

Space docking is a complex process where two spacecraft connect while orbiting Earth. It requires precise alignment and advanced technology.

If successful, India will become the fourth country, after the US, Russia, and China, to achieve this feat. Mastering docking is vital for future missions like the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS) and landing astronauts on the moon.

"Docking is the process by which two space objects come together and connect," an expert explained.

Why ISRO’s Space Docking Mission Is Significant

The SpaDeX mission marks a major step for India’s space program. Its key objective is to demonstrate the transfer of electric power between two docked satellites. This is crucial for projects like robotic missions and the construction of India’s planned space station, BAS.

Docking technology will also play a vital role in missions requiring multiple rockets to work together. For long-term goals, such as missions to Mars, it will enable spacecraft assembly and refueling in space.