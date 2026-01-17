Speaker Must Immediately Dismiss Kapil Mishra, Who Committed An Act Of Beadbi Against Guru Sahibs: Anurag Dhanda

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) objected strongly to Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta’s decision to politically use the forensic report through a press conference instead of sending it to the Privileges Committee. AAP’s National Media In-charge Anurag Dhanda said the Speaker insulted the dignity of the House by advancing the BJP’s agenda.

The AAP National Media Incharge questioned the relevance of referring the matter to the Privileges Committee after the Speaker had already given his political verdict. Anurag Dhanda said that if the Speaker truly respects the Assembly, the report should be made public and submitted to the Jalandhar court. He added that both forensic reports clearly state that Atishi did not use the word “Guru.”

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, AAP’s National Media In-charge Anurag Dhanda said that the Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly Vijender Gupta, has himself violated the dignity of the Delhi Assembly. “This is also an insult to the largest gathering of elected representatives of Delhi, the Delhi Legislative Assembly. This has been done by Speaker Vijender Gupta himself in the process of pushing forward the agenda of the BJP,” Anurag Dhanda said.

Explaining the procedural impropriety, Anurag Dhanda stated that the Speaker publicly interpreted and weaponised the forensic report. He said, “Instead of sending the forensic investigation report to the Privileges Committee, the Speaker chose to distort it and came before the media today to use it politically.”

He stated that the Privileges Committee of the Legislative Assembly functions under the Speaker and comes under the Speaker’s authority. He added, “The Speaker had already drawn his own political conclusions from the forensic report and had already come through a press conference to announce his opinion and then left. So now, what kind of action will the committee under him take when he has already delivered his judgment?”

He remarked, “This is like a judge first announcing a verdict before the media and then saying, ‘Now let us conduct a hearing’.” Anurag Dhanda said that in this manner, the Speaker of the Assembly Vijender Gupta, himself violated the dignity of the Assembly by bringing a forensic report and attempting to politically use it by twisting it in his own way.

AAP’s National Media In-charge further said that the BJP’s actions stem from panic following minister Kapil Mishra’s act of Beadbi and insult towards Sikh Guru Sahibs, which has drawn global attention. He said, “The BJP is rattled and frightened because its minister Kapil Mishra insulted the Guru Sahibs and committed Beadbi. The Sikh community across the world is watching how the BJP, for political gains, has played with the dignity of the Guru Sahibs. Wherever the Sikh community gets an opportunity, it will respond appropriately.”

Referring to the forensic findings, Anurag Dhanda clarified that while BJP leaders claimed the audio and video were genuine, they deliberately concealed the most crucial point, that no forensic examination established the use of the word “Guru.” He added, “They keep saying the audio is real, the video is real, but they never tell whether the forensic report examined the use of the word ‘Guru.’ The report is completely silent on this, which itself proves our point.”

Anurag Dhanda reiterated that the forensic report submitted before the Jalandhar court categorically confirms that Atishi never uttered the word “Guru” in the video. He also added, “The forensic investigation conducted in Delhi is completely silent regarding the word ‘Guru’ and this statement. There is absolutely nothing mentioned about it.”

“So what does this prove? This proves that the word ‘Guru’ was never used, and Bharatiya Janata Party minister Kapil Mishra wrote text over the video, without the word ‘Guru’ being spoken, in which the Guru Sahibs were insulted,” he added.

Reacting to the Speaker’s press conference, Anurag Dhanda demanded immediate action against Kapil Mishra. He stated, “From Speaker Vijender Gupta’s press conference, it has become absolutely clear that Kapil Mishra should be dismissed with immediate effect. If this is not done, the Sikh community across the world is watching the BJP.”

Anurag Dhanda also rejected the Speaker’s argument of referring the matter to the Privileges Committee after publicly levelling accusations. He said, “In order to defend themselves, they should immediately make this report public. Their argument is completely baseless. They are saying, ‘Now I will hand this report over to the Privileges Committee.’ But you have already delivered your judgment. The Privileges Committee comes under you. After delivering the judgment, the judge is now saying that he is sending the matter for hearing, what does this even mean?”

He further emphasised, “When you have made allegations publicly, then for the sake of the Privileges Committee, this report should be made public with immediate effect.”

Pointing to ongoing judicial proceedings, the AAP National Media In-charge emphasised that the Jalandhar court has already heard the matter. “The Jalandhar court has already heard this matter and has passed its order. The court has clearly directed that the forensic report should be submitted before the Jalandhar court with immediate effect. There should be a proper hearing on this report and a detailed discussion so that the truth can be established clearly,” he added.

Anurag Dhanda said that if the BJP has any facts related to the matter, it should place them before the court instead of indulging in political theatrics. “If the BJP has any facts in this case, then instead of conspiring to provoke communal tension, they should immediately submit the forensic report before the Jalandhar court. Kapil Mishra is already infamous for inciting riots, but this matter cannot be decided through provocation or conspiracy. Once the report is submitted in court, the truth will come out,” he said.

Anurag Dhanda said. “The decision in this matter cannot be taken by the BJP. It cannot be decided in the BJP’s court. The decision will be taken by the court of the Constitution, and nowhere else,” he asserted.

Referring to the speaker's press briefing held earlier, Anurag Dhanda said that the Speaker had made the facts absolutely clear. “Today’s press briefing has made it completely clear that Atishi did not use the word ‘guru’. It was Kapil Mishra who deliberately inserted the word ‘guru’ into the text, which amounts to Beadbi. This is an insult to the Gurus and an act of Beadbi,” he said.

He added that such conduct would not be forgiven by the people of the country. “The people of this nation will never forgive the insult to the Guru Sahibs. This kind of politics, which disrespects faith and constitutional institutions, deserves complete rejection,” Anurag Dhanda said.



