'Speaking For Gaza Not Patriotism': Bombay HC Rejects CPI(M) Plea For Protest On Palestine Issue

The Bombay High Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) seeking to protest the alleged "genocide" in Gaza by Israel.

A division bench of Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Gautam Ankhad stated that speaking for Gaza and Palestine is not patriotism and asked the petitioner to instead raise voices for causes within India.

The bench also questioned why the petitioner does not focus on issues in their own country.

"Our country has several issues to deal with... We don't want anything like this. I am sorry to say, you are all short-sighted... You are looking at Gaza and Palestine... Why don't you do something for our own country? Be patriots... Speaking for Gaza and Palestine is not patriotism... Speak up for the causes in our own country... Practice what you preach..." Live Law quoted Justice Ghuge as saying.

The bench also expressed curiosity about why the party wants to protest something happening thousands of miles away rather than issues within India.

"We are curious... You have no issues with respect to our own country... something productive for our own country... They are fighting 1,000s of miles away, and you are showing concern for Palestine, Gaza, etc. You can take up social and local issues like flooding, drainage getting blocked, illegal parking... Why aren't you protesting such issues?" Live Law quoted Justice Ghuge as saying.

The bench asked the petitioner, "Do we have so much time to hear such a case when hundreds of cases of our citizens are listed?"

Thousands of people in Gaza have lost their lives due to Israel's ground offensive and air strikes, which commenced in October 2023 as a reaction to Hamas' attacks on Israeli cities.