Special Educator Manhandles Boy With Autism In Noida School, Arrested After Video Goes Viral

A 10-year-old boy with autism was allegedly manhandled by a special educator of a private school in Noida's Sector 55, a video of which became widely circulated on social media on Saturday.

Acting on a complaint by the boy's family, the accused special educator was arrested and the school was sealed.

The boy's family learnt of the alleged assault when a video of it was mistakenly shared on the WhatsApp group of parents and the school authorities on Friday. The incident took place on Wednesday.

The short video purports to show the teacher physically assaulting the boy.

Shortly after, the boy's family lodged a police complaint against the accused special educator, school principal, vice-principal and others at Sector 58 police station.

His father Varun Goel told PTI, "My son is a student of Class 1 in Green Ribbon International School. He is a specially-abled boy with autism and needs special care and attention."

Goel further said they learnt of the mistreatment towards his son when the school authorities mistakenly shared the video in the WhatsApp group.

"In the video, we saw that schoolteacher and special educator Anil Kumar misbehaved with him," he added.

Sector 58 SHO Amit Kumar said an FIR was registered against the accused teacher (special educator), principal, vice-principal and others of Green Ribbon International School under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act.

"The accused teacher has been arrested," he added.

Basic Shiksha Adhikari (Gautam Buddha Nagar) Rahul Panwar told PTI, "The video came to our notice today (Saturday) and we launched an investigation to verify the video and recognition of the school."

According to a basic education department investigation, the school was found to be unrecognised and sealed. Further legal action is being taken against it, he added.