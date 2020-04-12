हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Special flu corner to protect health workers from coronavirus COVID-19 built at Delhi's Charak Palika Hospital

In the middle of the deadly coronaviris COVID-19 pandemic, the New Delhi Municipal Council-based Charak Palika Hospital in Delhi has come up with a novel way to save their health workers from contracting the infection.

New Delhi: In the middle of the deadly coronaviris COVID-19 pandemic, the New Delhi Municipal Council-based Charak Palika Hospital in Delhi has come up with a novel way to save their health workers from contracting the infection.

It has designed a 'flu corner' which is like a safe facility for healthcare providers to screen patients without putting themselves at risk.

The design is a temporary structure made of canvas roof with a glass partition. The glass cover provides effective protection while not coming in contact with the patient, also there is a microphone feature for the healthcare provider to communicate with the patient.

This 'flu corner' has been constructed in an open area, away from the main Hospital and it will be operational for 24 hours through 7 days.

A CCTV camera has been installed on this which is also connected to the Central Control and Command Center (CCC) under the Smart City Mission.

The Delhi Police has put up a fan to sanitise people and policemen visiting the hot spot areas, these fans are installed near the gate of FICCI, towards the Bengali market. Bengali market which is also a hotspot, has been sealed.

The total number of cases in India has risen to 8356 which includes 7367 active cases, 716 cured cases, 1 migrant patient and 273 dead, as per Ministry of Health and family welfare data on April 12.

