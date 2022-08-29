Special OJEE 2022: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) has issued the Special OJEE admit card 2022 today, August 29. The OJEE admit card was released on the official website at ojee.nic.in. Candidates who registered for the exam can download it by entering their login credentials such as application number and date of birth. The OJEE round 2 special exams 2022 is set to be held on September 3, 4, and 7, 2022. The OJEE examination will be held in four different shifts - 9 am to 10 am, 11:30 am to 12:30 pm, 2 pm to 3 pm, and 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Special OJEE Admit Card 2022: How to download

- Candidates must visit the official website of Odisha Joint Entrance Examination - ojee.nic.in.

- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Download ADMIT CARD for 2nd / Special OJEE, 2022.'

- A new page would open where you have to enter your login credentials, as asked like application number etc.

- Your Special OJEE admit card will be displayed on your screen.

- Download and print a copy of the admit card for future references.

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee (OJEEC) organises Special OJEE 2022 for admissions into various courses like LE-Tech (Diploma), BTech, LE-Tech (BSc), MCA, MBA, B Pharm, and M Pharm courses offered by various private and government medical, engineering, and management colleges in the state of Odisha.