The Union Government is considering calling a special session of Parliament starting August 17 to debate and pass crucial legislation related to the delimitation of constituencies and the implementation of the women’s reservation quota, according to sources familiar with the development.
The proposed sitting aims to advance statutory and constitutional mechanisms necessary to operationalize 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies ahead of upcoming electoral cycles.
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