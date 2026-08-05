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Parliament special session: Centre may call sitting on August 17 for delimitation & women's quota bills

The Union Government may convene a special session of Parliament on August 17 to take up crucial legislation regarding delimitation of constituencies and the implementation of women's reservation in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 02:13 PM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 02:14 PM IST
Parliament special session: Centre may call sitting on August 17 for delimitation & women's quota bills
Image Credit: Monsoon Session of Parliament. (IANS)

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Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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Parliament special session: Centre may call sitting on August 17 for delimitation & women's quota bills
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