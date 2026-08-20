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Special workshops held for young doctors ahead of CIDSCON-2026

The workshops provided a valuable learning platform for young doctors ahead of the main CIDSCON conference.

Published: Aug 20, 2026, 10:39 PM IST|Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 10:39 PM IST
Special workshops held for young doctors ahead of CIDSCON-2026
Image Credit: Gujarat Minister of State for Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Praful Pansheriya. (IANS)

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