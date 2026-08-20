/Special workshops held for young doctors ahead of CIDSCON-2026

Gandhinagar: Ahead of CIDSCON-2026, the 16th Annual Conference of the Clinical Infectious Diseases Society, a series of workshops was organised at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar on Thursday for postgraduate resident doctors and young medical professionals.
The workshops brought together experienced and eminent experts who trained young doctors in the accurate diagnosis of infectious diseases, modern treatment methods and the appropriate use of antibiotics.
CIDSCON Co-Organising Chairman and Professor and Head of the Department at Shree Swaminarayan Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Kalol, Dr Harsh Toshniwal, said the conference is particularly relevant at a time when doctors are dealing with various types of fever and infections.
He said the workshops focused on helping young doctors avoid unnecessary antibiotics, use them judiciously and give priority to accurate diagnosis.
Dr Toshniwal said antibiotics should be avoided in cases such as viral or seasonal fever to preserve their effectiveness for future generations. He stressed that doctors should take a detailed patient history, conduct a physical examination and arrive at an accurate diagnosis with the help of appropriate laboratory tests.
He added that the workshops provided a valuable learning platform for young doctors ahead of the main CIDSCON conference.
Mycology expert Dr M. R. Shivaprakash, who attended the workshop as a faculty member, expressed concern over the rising incidence of fungal infections in the country and increasing resistance to antifungal medicines.
He emphasised the need for greater awareness about fungal infections and the complexities involved in their treatment. While antibiotic resistance is widely discussed, he said it is equally important to understand fungal infections and antifungal resistance. He added that doctors need a basic understanding of which antifungal medicines are effective in serious conditions, including brain infections.
Speaking about ringworm, or dermatophytosis, Dr Shivaprakash said that a decade ago, the infection could be treated with ordinary ointments. However, it has now become increasingly difficult to cure and, despite prolonged treatment, can spread across the body and to the scalp.
He said the infection is also spreading rapidly from animals to humans and from person to person, similar to scabies. It is no longer confined to rural areas or economically weaker sections, with cases increasingly being reported among urban populations and people who maintain high standards of hygiene.
Dr Shivaprakash urged young doctors to ensure accurate diagnosis through appropriate methods and develop a clear understanding of the toxicity and pharmacokinetics of antifungal medicines. He also stressed that antifungal stewardship programmes should be kept separate from antibacterial stewardship to effectively address antifungal resistance.
Microbiologist Dr Anjali Shetty, who travelled from Mumbai to guide young doctors, said the conference would help spread awareness about infection control, microbiology and infectious diseases across the country.
She said the sessions held on Thursday were highly informative and saw participation from a large number of doctors.
Dr Chintan Jadav, who participated in the workshop, said such programmes provide valuable guidance to young postgraduate doctors in dealing with day-to-day challenges in clinical practice and delivering better-quality treatment to patients.
ID 360: Mastering the Basics: Young doctors received guidance on the fundamental principles of infectious diseases, detailed case history-taking and basic examination methods.
Microbiology 360: Diagnostics, Stewardship and Infection Control: The session focused on laboratory diagnosis, appropriate use of medicines and infection-control practices in hospitals.
The Zero Defence Challenge: ID in the Immunocompromised: Doctors were given specialised guidance on the complex treatment of immunocompromised patients, including those with diabetes, kidney failure and organ transplants.
AI and Technology in ID Practice: The workshop focused on the use of artificial intelligence and modern technology in the diagnosis and treatment of infectious diseases.
ID Issues in Surgical Practice: Doctors were guided on preventing infections during and after surgery, along with the appropriate use of antibiotics.
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