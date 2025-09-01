Speeding Car Rams Truck In Greater Noida; One Student Killed, Four Injured

A devastating road accident in the Dadri police station area of Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida) on Monday has left the local community in shock. According to reports, the incident took place near Rampur Fatehpur village in Greater Noida when a speeding car lost control and rammed into a truck ahead of it.

The collision was so severe that the car was completely mangled, and all the students inside sustained serious injuries. Upon receiving information about the accident, local police rushed to the spot and began rescue operations. The trapped students were extricated from the wreckage and immediately taken to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, one of the students, Ishika, was declared dead during treatment.

The news of the accident caused chaos and grief among the families of the victims. The four injured have been identified as Anvi, daughter of Amit Jain, Yugraj Singh, Harsh, and Yash. All are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital, and according to doctors, the condition of two of them remains critical.

Reports indicate that both the deceased and the injured students were enrolled at a university there. The tragic news has cast a pall of gloom over the university campus, with students and faculty expressing deep sorrow over Ishika’s untimely death.

Locals stated that the car was travelling at a very high speed, which led the driver to lose control before crashing into the rear of the truck.

Meanwhile, the police have said that a thorough investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident. The truck driver and eyewitnesses are being questioned. The Station House Officer (SHO) of Dadri confirmed that the situation at the scene is under control and legal procedures are being followed. The body of the deceased student has been taken into custody and sent for a post-mortem.