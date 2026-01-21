Speeding Jaguar Crashed Into Truck In Noida: 19-Year-Old Girl Killed, 3 Injured

A 19-year-old girl died and three other teenagers were critically injured when a Jaguar car was crushed between a truck and a road divider on the Noida–Bhangel Elevated Road in the early hours of Tuesday, according to police.

The truck driver fled from the scene of the accident along with his vehicle. Several police teams have been setup to check CCTV footages to find the registration number of the truck.

According to the Police the deceased has been identified as 19-year-old Falak Ahmad. She was a resident of the Noida sector 47. The injured have been admitted to a hospital.

“Early Tuesday morning, around 3:30am, we received an emergency call on 112 that a car had met with an accident on the Bhangel Elevated Road,” said Sunil Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sector 49, Hindustan Times reported.

He also said, “Upon receiving the information, a team from Sector 49 police reached the spot within a few minutes and rushed the injured to a nearby hospital. Falak was declared dead by doctors, while the other three teenagers are reported to be out of danger."

The investigation revealed that as the teenagers were travelling from Bhangel towards Aghapur near Sector 41, en route to Sector 37, their car was crushed between a truck and the road divider from the left side. The truck driver did not stop and fled the scene with the vehicle.

According to the police, the teenagers’ family members said that they used to study together at a library in Sector 76. The exact sequence of events will be determined after recording statements from the family and the injured, and further investigation is ongoing.