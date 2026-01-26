Speeding SUV kills one in Patna, leaves two injured

A major road accident took place in Patna after a speeding Scorpio SUV ran over three people in Pirmohani locality under the Kadamkuan police station area on Monday morning. One person died on the spot, while two others sustained serious injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Munna Kumar (41), a resident of Khatal Gali.

With the help of local residents and police, the body was sent to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) for post-mortem examination.

The injured victims are currently undergoing treatment at the same hospital.

According to initial reports, Munna Kumar, a municipal corporation employee, was working at the residence of a BJP leader at the time.

Another municipal corporation employee and a paper vendor were also injured in the accident.

The driver of the Scorpio fled the scene immediately after the incident. Police have launched a manhunt and are examining CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify the vehicle and apprehend the accused.

The incident has left the victim’s family shattered.

Police officials said an investigation is underway, and strict action will be taken once the accused is traced.

Meanwhile, in a separate tragic incident in Samastipur district, two young siblings lost their lives soon after a Saraswati Puja immersion ceremony when a tractor overturned late on Sunday night.

The accident occurred near the Shanti River bridge under the Chakmehsi police station area, when a tractor carrying villagers returning after idol immersion lost control and plunged into a roadside ditch.

The deceased children have been identified as Abhiraj (7) and Anushka (4), children of Umashankar Thakur, residents of Bhusakaul village under Chakmehsi Panchayat.

Two other children were seriously injured in the mishap.

Upon receiving information, villagers rushed to the spot and informed the police.

With the help of a JCB machine, locals and police pulled the children trapped beneath the overturned tractor.

However, Abhiraj and Anushka had already succumbed to their injuries by then.

The injured children — sons of Vijay Trivedi and Thandi Ram, also residents of the same village — were first taken to Kalyanpur Primary Health Centre, where they were given first aid and later referred to Sadar Hospital, Samastipur, due to their critical condition.

Local residents said the tractor overturned while attempting to give way to another vehicle.

All the passengers were returning after immersing the idol of Goddess Saraswati in the Shanti River.

Chakmehsi SHO Manish Kumar confirmed that the bodies of the two deceased children have been sent for post-mortem examination.

He added that all those involved in the accident belong to Chakmehsi Panchayat.

Following the incident, Sadar Inspector Neeraj and Circle Officer Shashi Ranjan also reached the spot and reviewed the situation.

Both incidents have cast a pall of grief over the affected families and raised serious concerns over road safety and negligence.