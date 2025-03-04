Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2867046https://zeenews.india.com/india/spent-more-on-russian-oil-than-defending-to-ukraine-trump-slams-european-nations-2867046.html
NewsIndia
DONALD TRUMP

‘Spent More On Russian Oil Than Defending To Ukraine’: Trump Slams European Nations

Trump criticised European leaders for spending more on Russian oil and gas than on defending Ukraine.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Mar 04, 2025, 08:47 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

‘Spent More On Russian Oil Than Defending To Ukraine’: Trump Slams European Nations

US President Donald Trump called out the European leaders for spending more money buying Russian Oil and Gas rather than spending it on defending Ukraine amidst the ongoing war with Russia.

Trump's reaction comes after European leaders rallied behind Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and pledged strong support after his heated verbal clash with President Trump and Vice President Vance at the White House.

"Europe has spent more money buying Russian Oil and Gas than they have spent on defending Ukraine —BY FAR!" President Trump wrote on social media.

 

Earlier, Slovenia's President, Natasa Pirc Musar, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shared a post on the microblogging site X and expressed their strong solidarity with President Zelenskyy.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK