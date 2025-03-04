‘Spent More On Russian Oil Than Defending To Ukraine’: Trump Slams European Nations
Trump criticised European leaders for spending more on Russian oil and gas than on defending Ukraine.
US President Donald Trump called out the European leaders for spending more money buying Russian Oil and Gas rather than spending it on defending Ukraine amidst the ongoing war with Russia.
Trump's reaction comes after European leaders rallied behind Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and pledged strong support after his heated verbal clash with President Trump and Vice President Vance at the White House.
"Europe has spent more money buying Russian Oil and Gas than they have spent on defending Ukraine —BY FAR!" President Trump wrote on social media.
US President Donald Trump posts, "Europe has spent more money buying Russian Oil and Gas than they have spent on defending Ukraine —BY FAR!" pic.twitter.com/0JbMVbbsKd— ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2025
Earlier, Slovenia's President, Natasa Pirc Musar, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shared a post on the microblogging site X and expressed their strong solidarity with President Zelenskyy.
