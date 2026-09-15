Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /SpiceJet Delhi-Dubai flights delayed for over 24 hours, passengers protest at IGI Airport | WATCH

SpiceJet Delhi-Dubai flights delayed for over 24 hours, passengers protest at IGI Airport | WATCH

SpiceJet flights SG 5111 and SG 5105 were scheduled to depart from Delhi on Monday morning and evening, respectively. SG 5111 was due to take off at 8.30 am, while SG 5105 was scheduled for 10.10 pm.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 04:28 PM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 04:28 PM IST
SpiceJet Delhi-Dubai flights delayed for over 24 hours, passengers protest at IGI Airport | WATCH
Image Credit: Photo Credit: Screen grab from the video viral on X

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
SpiceJet Delhi-Dubai flights delayed for over 24 hours, passengers protest at IGI Airport | WATCH
2
3
4
5