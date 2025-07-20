SpiceJet Flight Cancelled After Delay And Sunset Restriction At Darbhanga Airport, Passengers Stranded

The SpiceJet Flight SG447, which was scheduled to travel from Darbhanga to Delhi on Saturday morning, was cancelled due to technical issues and sunset restrictions at the airport. The passengers of the flight were reportedly left stranded after the cancellation.

According to sources cited by ANI, the flight, which was originally set to depart at around 11:40 am, was initially delayed due to technical issues with the aircraft. Later, SpiceJet arranged a replacement aircraft to carry the passengers to Delhi.

ANI quoted the sources as saying, "The flight, originally set to depart around 11:40 am, was initially delayed due to technical reasons with the aircraft. The aircraft was unable to operate as planned. SpiceJet then arranged a replacement aircraft to carry the passengers to Delhi."

Darbhanga airport, which operates as a defence airport, enforces a strict sunset restriction on civil flight movements, the sources said.

Furthermore, the replacement aircraft that eventually reached Darbhanga arrived too late to obtain the necessary clearance for departure before sunset. Subsequently, the flight was unable to take off and was cancelled, the ANI sources continued.

SpiceJet assured that alternative arrangements were made for the stranded passengers to travel to Delhi on Sunday.

SpiceJet Flight Cancel

Earlier, a SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Mumbai handed over two passengers to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for their unruly behaviour after they attempted to approach the cockpit while the aircraft was taxiing forcefully.

The incident was of flight SG 9282, before its take-off, and despite the cabin crew and the Captain's repeated warnings, the individuals refused to return to their seats and created a disruption onboard. The two passengers were removed from the flight and handed over to the CISF.

"In the interest of the safety of all passengers and crew, the Captain decided to return the aircraft to the bay," the airline had said.

(with ANI inputs)