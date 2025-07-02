SpiceJet Flight Experiences Loose Window Frame Mid-Air, Airline Says No Safety Risk

SpiceJet flight number SG 1080 from Goa to Pune witnessed a minor incident on Tuesday when a window frame came loose mid-air.

The airline said the incident involved the upper frame of a window on the aircraft, which became dislodged during flight, and had no impact on passenger safety.

A spokesperson for SpiceJet said "A cosmetic window frame on one of SpiceJet's Q400 aircraft became loose during flight and was found dislodged. It is important to note that this was a non-structural trim component, fitted onto the window for the purpose of shade, and did not compromise the safety or integrity of the aircraft in any way.”

“Cabin pressurisation remained normal throughout the flight, and there was no impact on passenger safety," ANI reported quoting a SpiceJet spokesperson.

Despite the visual disruption, cabin pressurisation remained normal, and there was no impact on passenger safety, the spokesperson said.

The airline emphasised that the Q400 aircraft is equipped with multiple layers of window panes, including a robust, pressure-bearing outer pane that ensures continued safety even if cosmetic fittings are affected, it added.

Passengers on board were not at risk at any point, and the airline has reiterated its commitment to maintaining the highest safety standards.

The frame was fixed upon landing at the next station, in accordance with standard maintenance procedures, airline added in its statement.

This incident comes weeks after the Ahmedabad plane crash occurred, in which 260 people were killed, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. Only one person miraculously survived the crash.

The bodies of 260 people who died in the Air India-171 plane crash have been handed over to their family members, Medical Superintendent of Civil Hospital.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is leading the investigation into the crash and working intensively on analysing data retrieved from the black boxes of Air India Flight AI-171, in their lab in New Delhi.

(With ANI Inputs)