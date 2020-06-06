हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
mumbai airport

Spicejet ladder rams into parked IndiGo plane due to strong winds at Mumbai Airport

"In the morning at around 7.30 am, sudden strong winds picked up. There was no prior weather warning or advisory. SpiceJet step ladder, which was well secured and with chocks in place, was moved backward and hit the Indigo aircraft on right-wing," the spokesperson said.

Spicejet ladder rams into parked IndiGo plane due to strong winds at Mumbai Airport
ANI photo

Mumbai: An IndiGo aircraft was hit by a SpiceJet ladder due to strong winds at Mumbai Airport on Saturday (June 6, 2020) morning leading to some damage to wings and engine cowling.

"This incident occurred at Mumbai airport early this morning. A stepladder belonging to SpiceJet got detached from its parked position and damaged a stationary aircraft belonging to IndiGo," Indigo said in a statement.

According to the statement, the incident is under investigation by relevant authorities.

A SpiceJet spokesperson said that the parked step ladder was well secured and with chocks in place but was moved back due to strong winds and hit the Indigo aircraft on the right-wing.

"On June 6, 2020, a SpiceJet step ladder was parked on stand C87 (where one of our aircraft VT-SLA was parked) at the Mumbai airport. On stand C86, an Indigo aircraft was parked. Both aircraft were not in service at that time," SpiceJet spokesperson said.

"In the morning at around 7.30 am, sudden strong winds picked up. There was no prior weather warning or advisory. SpiceJet step ladder, which was well secured and with chocks in place, was moved backward and hit the Indigo aircraft on right-wing," the spokesperson said.

Tags:
mumbai airportSpiceJetIndigoMumbai
Next
Story

Tamil Nadu fixes rates for COVID-19 treatment at private hospitals, as cases near 30000
  • 2,36,657Confirmed
  • 6,642Deaths

Full coverage

  • 67,40,023Confirmed
  • 3,94,984Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT11M30S

Arvind Kejriwal lashes out at private hospitals denying service