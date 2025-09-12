Advertisement
SPICEJET PLANE WHEEL

What Caused A SpiceJet Flight To Lose A Wheel? A Terrifying Mid-Air Incident Puts Mumbai Airport On Full Emergency | VIDEO

A SpiceJet Bombardier Q400 aircraft lost a wheel during takeoff from Kandla, prompting a full-scale emergency at Mumbai airport.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Sep 12, 2025, 05:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
What Caused A SpiceJet Flight To Lose A Wheel? A Terrifying Mid-Air Incident Puts Mumbai Airport On Full Emergency | VIDEOSpiceJet flight loses outer wheel during take-off, lands safely in Mumbai. (PHOTO: IANS)

A full-scale emergency was declared at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Friday after a SpiceJet Bombardier Q400 aircraft, carrying 75 people, lost one of its wheels shortly after takeoff from Kandla, Gujarat. The flight, however, landed safely, preventing a major disaster.

Wheel Falls Off During Departure

The accident was first reported by air traffic control (ATC) at Kandla, which observed a huge, dark body dropping off the plane as soon as it took off. An Airports Authority of India (AAI) officer confirmed that ATC later informed the pilot and sent a vehicle to the runway, on which the wreckage of the dropped wheel and metal rings was retrieved.

A DGCA official said in a past statement that the gravity of the incident cannot be undermined by the fact that the plane has a dual-wheel assembly that enabled a safe landing. The incident was a significant source of concern, she added.

Safe Landing And Passenger Disembarkation

In spite of the in-air terror, the pilot was able to bring down the plane safely at Mumbai at 4 PM. Firefighting units and rescue personnel had been put on high alert at the airport as a precautionary measure.

The plane was able to taxi to the terminal under its own power, and all 75 passengers left safely without any injuries or incident, according to a Mumbai airport spokesperson. A SpiceJet representative confirmed that the flight landed safely and all passengers exited normally.

A government airline official, who requested anonymity, hypothesized that the pilot would have wanted to proceed to Mumbai due to its longer runway, which is a safer place to land under such an adverse condition.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

