SpiceJet set to resume operations from May 25, airline will fly average of 204 flights daily

Gurugram: SpiceJet will resume operations from May 25 by adhering to social distancing norms and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) laid down by the government to curb coronavirus COVID-19 spread. The airline will fly to 41 domestic destinations operating an average of 204 daily and 1431 weekly flights. SpiceJet will be operating flights on all its UDAN routes.

The airline said that it will also introduce a slew of in-flight and on-ground modifications in line with the global best practices and government SOPs to minimise human contact and ensure safe travel for its passengers.

SpiceJet has implemented cleaning procedures on all its aircraft in addition to disinfecting customer touchpoints and surfaces before every flight, said the airline. The cleaning procedure for flights includes a thorough wipe down using an effective, high-grade, Boeing-approved disinfectant across aircraft interiors including the places customers touch most--the tray tables, seat covers, armrests, seatbelts, window shades and lavatories and their knobs, added the airline.

All the aircraft have synthetic leather seats, said the airline. These non-porous seats don’t allow the COVID-19 virus to penetrate inside them and can be easily wiped off compared to standard fabric seats, it said.

"Our planes are equipped with state-of-the-art air circulation systems and the cabin airflow in our aircraft rule out spread of any air-borne disease. The cabin air only flows from top to bottom and gets absorbed at the bottom for filtration. Cabin air is constantly exchanged with a mix of 50% outside air and 50% filtered air. This air exchange happens every 2-3 minutes to ensure the availability of fresh and clean air. All our aircraft use a high-efficiency (HEPA) filter (like those found in hospitals) which removes up to 99.9+% of airborne particles like viruses and bacteria," added the airline.

"All our crew members and ground services personnel will undergo a detailed health check-up and will be wearing protective gears to deliver a safe travel experience. As an added precaution, SpiceJet has decided to temporarily suspend Food and Beverage services on all its flights. Food and beverage consumption inside the flight is also not allowed and SpiceJet recommends that they be consumed at home or at the airport premises," added the airline.

The airline announced that it will reduce the number of people in its airport coaches by 50% and has made web check-in mandatory thereby avoiding queues at airports. "Besides, passengers will be allowed only one hand baggage and one check-in luggage (not more than 20 kg) which will have to be added during the web check-in process. Passengers will be encouraged to self-scan boarding passes and can also travel with their mobile boarding passes," it added.

"Following pre-boarding, we will board back-to-front by rows, but will space out customers to minimize crowding in the gate area and on the aerobridge," it said.

Among other safety measures, wearing a mask and downloading the Aarogya Setu App will be mandatory for passengers. A temperature check will be done before entering the terminal building and the passengers with a green status on the Aarogya Setu App will be allowed, it said. Passengers are advised to arrive at least three hours prior to departure as the check-in and luggage drop counters will be closed 60 minutes before the departure time and boarding gates will close 20 mins before departure time, it added.

SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said, “I am happy to announce the resumption of our passenger operations from May 25 after a two-month-long lockdown-imposed hiatus. We are committed to providing the highest level of cleanliness and safe, secure and healthy flying experience to our passengers and staff. We will strictly adhere to social distancing norms and SOPs laid down by the Government to ensure the best, the cleanest and the most sanitised flying experience."

"Flying was and remains the safest mode of public transport. We eagerly await to welcome our guests onboard and to serve them again. I wish and hope that SpiceJet grows stronger in the times to come and contributes to the country’s economic might,” he added.