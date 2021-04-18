Spoke to Centre about shortage of oxygen, Remdesivir, and Tocilizumab, these must be made available: CM Kejriwal

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that he has spoken to Union Health Minister about the shortage of oxygen beds in Delhi, and added that in November 2020, the central government allotted the Delhi government 4100 beds at a peak of 8500 cases, however, this time, they have only provided 1800 beds, even after this wave being three times more fatal than the previous ones.

He said that Delhi is facing a shortage of oxygen, Remdesivir, and Tocilizumab, which must be made available by the Central government for adequate treatment of coronavirus patients. He said that the Central government has always helped Delhi in its fight against coronavirus and he hoped that this time too, the central government will aid Delhi.

He said that the experts don’t know how many new cases would arise in the days to come and what will be the peak of coronavirus in Delhi, as Delhi reported 19,500 cases the day before yesterday and 24,000 cases in the last 24 hours.

Addressing a digital press conference today, CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "With the pace at which coronavirus is spreading, none of us know when it would reach its peak. As I said, there were 19,500 cases the day before yesterday and 24,000 cases yesterday; we don’t know how many new cases would arise in the days to come. Hence, we would have to vigorously prepare for any kind of situation. We can’t be laid back and must work tirelessly, 24 hours, and make the necessary arrangements so that we’re one step ahead of coronavirus."

"A while ago, I spoke to Union Health Minister Dr. Harshvardhan and requested him. I told him that there is now a huge shortage of beds in Delhi. In November, the central government allotted us 4100 beds. This time, they have only provided 1800 beds. Although, this wave is 3 times more fatal than the previous ones. In the previous wave, 8500 was the peak and now we’re at 24,000. There are around 10,000 beds of the central government in Delhi. Out of these, at least 50% of beds must be reserved for coronavirus," he said.

CM Kejriwal said, "In AIIMS, there are 11,062 beds in total. Out of these, only 23 have been reserved for coronavirus. In the Safdarjung hospital, there are 2,900 beds out of which only 204 have been reserved for coronavirus. I requested him, saying that if at least 50% of beds are reserved for coronavirus, an additional 3000-4000 beds could be made available for the patients. Similarly, ICU beds should also be provided. Secondly, I told him how Delhi is facing a shortage of oxygen. I was told today that private hospitals are facing more shortages. I requested him for an immediate supply of oxygen in Delhi."

"Thirdly, I told him that we are short of Remdesivir and Tocilizumab and it must be made available. We have always been helped by the central government in the fight against coronavirus and I hope that this time too, the central government will support Delhi," he added.