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NewsIndiaSports Authority of India, Patna successfully organizes fit India Carnival 2026
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Sports Authority of India, Patna successfully organizes fit India Carnival 2026

Addressing the gathering, the Sports Minister urged everyone to incorporate basic fitness activities into their daily routine and emphasized that regular physical activity is essential for maintaining a healthy and active life.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 16, 2026, 06:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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PATNA: The Sports Authority of India (SAI), Patna successfully organized the Fit India Carnival 2026 with the objective of promoting fitness, sports, and a healthy lifestyle among citizens. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from various sports associations, athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and members of the public.

On this occasion, Minister for Sports, Government of Bihar, Shreyasi Singh, graced the event as the Chief Guest. She was welcomed by Someshwar Rao Chavan, Centre Head, Sports Authority of India, Patna, with a bouquet and a shawl.

The event was also attended by M. Ramachandrudu, IAS, Director of Census, Ajay Kumar, President, Bihar Olympic Association, and Rakesh Acharya from Haridwar as Special Guests.

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Addressing the gathering, the Sports Minister urged everyone to incorporate basic fitness activities into their daily routine and emphasized that regular physical activity is essential for maintaining a healthy and active life.

Speaking on the occasion, Sports Minister Shreyasi Singh said, “Fit India is not merely a campaign but a people’s movement towards building a healthy and strong nation. We must make sports and physical activity an integral part of our daily lives and develop a culture of fitness. Such initiatives play an important role in spreading awareness about fitness and inspiring young people to take up sports.”

The program commenced with an energetic Zumba session, where people from different age groups participated enthusiastically. This was followed by the formal inauguration of the event with the traditional lighting of the ceremonial lamp after the welcome of the guests.

During the Fit India Carnival, impressive demonstrations were presented by athletes from Taekwondo, Wushu, and Yoga disciplines. Various sports associations also organized road demonstrations to promote sports and physical activities and enhance their visibility among the public.

Stalls and demonstrations of several sports and activities were set up during the event, including Mallakhamb, Gymnastics, Atya-Patya, Skating, Basketball, Taekwondo, Wushu, Sepak Takraw, Yogasana, Zumba, and Mini Gym.

After the inauguration, the Sports Minister visited the various sports stalls and demonstration areas and interacted with athletes and participants, encouraging them in their sporting pursuits. The Fit India Carnival 2026 concluded successfully, reinforcing the Fit India Movement and inspiring people to adopt regular physical activity and a healthier lifestyle.

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