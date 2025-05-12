Spy Calls, Border Blasts and Midnight Arrests – Jaisalmer On The Edge

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan): What began as a moment of panic in the early hours of May 10 has quickly unravelled into a high-stakes game of surveillance, suspicion and arrest in Rajasthan’s border district. A Pakistani missile landing in an agricultural field on the outskirts of Jaisalmer not only jolted villagers from their sleep, it triggered an expansive investigation into cross-border contacts and underground networks.

While local leaders project calm and unity, behind the scenes, security agencies have intensified monitoring operations and launched targeted crackdowns.

The missile incident, which miraculously resulted in no casualties, was only the beginning. The field where it landed quickly became the center of a larger, shadowy narrative. Residents who reported the explosion were lauded for their quick thinking, but intelligence officials now admit that multiple areas in Jaisalmer and neighboring Barmer are under watch for possible infiltration attempts and information leaks.

Superintendent of Police Sudhir Choudhary confirmed the growing seriousness of the internal threat. “We have recovered suspicious items, including live ammunition, and we urge citizens not to interact with or post images of such findings online,” he said.

But the most startling revelation came later – 12 individuals have been arrested for allegedly maintaining communication with contacts across the border.

“We are actively investigating those making calls to Pakistan,” Choudhary added, expanding role of digital surveillance in maintaining regional security.

The missile strike, initially perceived as an isolated provocation, now appears to have acted as a catalyst, exposing fragile links in the local network. Authorities have increased scrutiny of telecom records and online behavior, casting a wide net in villages where normalcy has only just returned.

Shops have reopened. Markets hum again with activity. But even in this renewed rhythm, there is a sense that eyes are watching – both from beyond the border and within. The government has formally accused Pakistan of ceasefire violations, while the Indian Army has reinforced its presence and retaliated along strategic stretches.

Amid it all, villagers like Bhati cling to faith. “We are proud of our armed forces. We know they will protect us,” he said. But as arrests mount and investigations deepen, one truth becomes clear: the front lines of modern conflict are not just geographical, they are digital, domestic and dangerously close to home.