Spy Links? The Curious Case Of Jyoti Malhotra And Her Suspected Ties To Pakistan

New Delhi: Jyoti Malhotra’s arrest on May 16 on charges of alleged espionage has opened pandora’s box, as investigators uncover what appears to be suspicious connections to Pakistan’s intelligence operatives. Her multiple trips to Pakistan along with alleged interactions and unsettling purported videos have now brought the simple traveler under the radar of security agencies. What started as a routine probe has now evolved into a full-scale investigation.

Jyoti reportedly came in contact with operatives of Pakistan’s intelligence agencies during a visit to the country in 2023. It was her first trip; and therefore, it raised no alarms. But in 2024, she revisited the country. During this visit, she allegedly met a man named Danish – who was reportedly linked to the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

She is said to have stayed in a room with Danish’s acquaintance for several hours. Authorities in India began to grow increasingly concerned despite the seemingly innocent nature of her activities.

After the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, her alleged connection to Pakistani intelligence operative came under close scrutiny. Reports suggest that Jyoti’s interactions with Danish’s circle and her subsequent visits to high-profile political leaders in Pakistan further alerted agencies.

In a purported video, Jyoti allegedly interviewed Pakistan’s Punjab Chief Minister Mariam Nawaz at the Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara. The alleged VIP treatment she got during the visit served as another signal that something unusual was unfolding.

Following the Pahalgam attack, things turn darker when she allegedly uploaded a video wherein she reportedly questioned the actions of Indian security agencies and even criticised tourists rather than condemning the deadly terror strike. Coupled with her alleged ties to Pakistani intelligence operatives, this incident led the authorities to gather a more complete picture of her activities.

Her cell phone number was placed on surveillance. Her calls, WhatsApp conversations and other electronic records allegedly connected her to people involved with Pakistan’s intelligence networks.

Jyoti's arrest, despite the mounting evidence, did not bring immediate clarity. The police seized her cell phone and laptop for forensic examination, but as of now, the data remains under investigation.

It is claimed that her father’s basic phone revealed nothing of interest. Authorities continue to examine her devices, especially her laptop, with a hope that they will be able extract crucial information with regard to her motives.

Sources said Jyoti’s responses during her interrogation have been measured. She allegedly remained silent on some of the more pointed queries. Investigators from Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Maharashtra too have questioned her, seeking to know about her travels, its purpose and contacts in Pakistan. There are speculations over her possible motivations, especially the nature of videos she produced that allegedly focused on religious and tourist locations.

Harish Malhotra, her father, has distanced himself from the media but has made certain claims about the situation. He allegedly expressed distrust in the police, saying they had misled him during a previous interaction.

He also stated that Jyoti had rejected several proposals for marriage, despite his repeated encouragement. According to sources, this could be another piece in the puzzle of her complicated personal and professional life.

The media storm surrounding her continues to unfold, with many questioning whether she was an unwitting pawn or a key player in an alleged larger spy network. The authorities await further data from her laptop, which is likely to provide crucial breakthrough needed to piece together the mystery.

Her future remains uncertain as the investigation continues. The police are reportedly gathering every scrap of evidence to determine her alleged involvement in the alleged espionage activities. However, what remains clear is that Jyoti’s case is far from straightforward.