Spy Or Influencer? Kerala Tourism Connection In Jyoti Malhotra’s Espionage Case

Kochi: The arrest of travel vlogger Jyoti Malhotra on espionage charges has taken a new turn with allegations that she was hosted by the Kerala Tourism Department during her visit to Kannur. BJP leader and former Kerala state president K. Surendran raised questions about the nature of her visit and the involvement of the state-run tourism body.

Surendran took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday and alleged that Malhotra's trip to Kannur was sponsored by Kerala Tourism, which is headed by Tourism Minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas, the son-in-law of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He questioned the purpose of her visit and the individuals she met during her stay.

“Pak-Spy Jyoti Malhotra’s Kannur trip was sponsored by Kerala Tourism, run by none other than Pinarayi Vijayan’s son-in-law. Who did she meet? Where did she go? What’s the real agenda? Why is Kerala rolling out red carpets for a Pak-linked spy?” Surendran posted on X.

These allegations come weeks after Malhotra, a resident of Hisar and creator of the ‘Travel with JO’ YouTube channel, was arrested as part of a crackdown on alleged ISI-backed spy network across Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi following Operation Sindoor. She faces charges under the Official Secrets Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Investigators revealed that Malhotra maintained direct contact with Pakistan’s intelligence agency, allegedly passed sensitive data and had multiple interactions at the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi. She also reportedly made two trips to Pakistan, and one surfaced video shows her in Lahore’s Anarkali Bazaar under armed escort. She was remanded to 14-day judicial custody on May 26, 2025.

The Haryana Police have been examining approximately 13 terabytes of data recovered from five mobile phones and a laptop belonging to Malhotra and an accomplice, Harkirat. Her bank accounts are also under investigation. While investigators have not found any evidence that she accessed sensitive military, defense or strategic information, nor any connections to terrorist activities or organizations, Malhotra has admitted to being in contact with known Pakistani intelligence operatives.

The Kerala Tourism Department's Role

A public sector undertaking, the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) conducts and regulates tourism activities in the state. Headquartered in Thiruvananthapuram, it also operates hotels, resorts and tourist rest houses in the state.

The involvement of the Kerala Tourism Department in hosting Malhotra during her visit to Kannur raises questions about the vetting process for foreign visitors and the potential misuse of state resources. The department has yet to respond to the allegations made by Surendran.

The allegations have sparked a political controversy in the state. The BJP is demanding a probe into the matter. Surendran has sought transparency regarding the details of Malhotra’s visit and the individuals she interacted with during her stay in Kannur.

The Kerala government has not any statement in this regard so far.